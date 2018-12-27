Prince George & Princess Charlotte Broke A Christmas Tradition In The Cutest Way Imaginable

The royal family kept many of their well-established traditions alive this year. But according to Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte broke a Christmas tradition with their holiday celebration, as ELLE reported. You really won't be able to blame the youngsters for this particular rule-breaking move, though.

According to The Mirror, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that her children did things a bit differently this year when it came to their presents. Apparently the British royal family adheres to a German tradition for the holiday, as they normally open up their gifts on Christmas Eve.

But outside of the Sandringham church service, Middleton reportedly let slip to a well-wisher that George and Charlotte were "up very early" on Christmas Day to open their presents. Can you really fault the young royals for switching up that Christmas routine? After all, getting up early on Christmas Day to see all of the gifts under the tree is one of the best parts about the holiday.

Just because they strayed from one of the family's traditions this year doesn't mean that George, Charlotte, and the rest of the Cambridge crew were total mavericks when it came to the holiday. There were many classic Christmas events that they participated in, including another totally adorable one.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Every year Queen Elizabeth hosts a pre-Christmas luncheon at Buckingham Palace for the entire royal family. As Hello Magazine noted, Middleton, George, Charlotte, Prince William, and Prince Louis were all seen heading to the fun event on Dec. 19. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, amongst other royals, were also pictured heading to the luncheon.

There's another noteworthy tradition from the royal family, and it's one that shows off an impish side to the Queen's great-grandchildren, according to ELLE. In The Queen's Green Planet, a special that aired on ITV in the United Kingdom, the monarch revealed that the next generation of royals have a ton of fun during the holiday season. She told Sir David Attenborough that George, Charlotte, and Mia Tindall (the daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall) love to help her decorate the Christmas tree.

But they also love to knock off the ornaments too, as the Queen said, "Yes, that is always the problem, is the children love knocking those [decorations] off." She continued, "Well my great-grandchildren do, anyway they enjoy themselves. And the great thing is to make them decorate it and they're a bit more careful."

Of course, something else royal watchers look forward is the reveal of the crew's Christmas card. Naturally, this year's card was all kinds of adorable, as it featured the new addition to the Cambridge family, Louis, and showcased a silly side to George and Charlotte.

Whether it was attending the annual Christmas luncheon or heading to church with the Queen at Sandringham, the royal family followed many of their traditions this holiday season. However, based on Middleton's revelation about her children, it sounds as though George and Charlotte started their own with their cute Christmas Day celebration.