The King's Cup, an event set up by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to raise awareness and funds for their patronages, was a total family affair. And that's because the royal couple had two little fans rooting them on. As E! News noted, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended the King's Cup celebration to root on their parents and, of course, they were decked out in their adorable, sailing-appropriate best.

On Aug. 9, Prince William and Kate Middleton held the inaugural King's Cup on the Isle of Wight that was created to support eight of the their patronages including the Early Years program and Child Bereavement UK. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge both competed in the race, along with celebrities John Bishop and Bear Grylls, who's team won the event. According to the official page for the affair, William and Middleton hope that the King's Cup becomes an annual event in the future and that it continues to raise awareness for their various charitable causes and for the "wider benefits of sport."

Of course, the couple's children, George and Charlotte, came to cheer them on during the event (E! News reported that Prince Louis also traveled to the Isle of Wight for the occasion, but was not spotted at the actual King's Cup event). Their grandparents — Middleton's mother and father, Carole and Michael Middleton — watched over the royal kiddos while the duke and duchess raced. As seen in photos from the occasion, George really embraced the nautical theme, as he wore a navy striped shirt perfect for the sailing lifestyle along with his very own captain hat.

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Charlotte embraced the theme just like her big brother, as she wore a blue, stripped Ralph Lauren dress, according to E! News. She also showcased her cheeky and fun personality, as she could be seen sticking her tongue out at photographers in a series of snaps, with Middleton looking on and laughing right next to her.

This is far from the first royal event that George and Charlotte have attended. Over the years, the youngsters have attended numerous Trooping the Colour events with the rest of the royal family (2019 marked the first time that their little brother, Louis, attended, as well, per People). In addition to attending that annual event, both the prince and the princess have traveled around the world with their parents in an official touring capacity.

As People once again noted, George was 9 months old when he went on his first official tour with William and Middleton in April 2014. They all traveled to Australia and New Zealand where they spent three weeks touring the countries. In 2016, the Cambridges went on their first tour as a family of four as Charlotte, then 16 months, came along with their overseas excursion to Canada, per the BBC.

Clearly, George and Charlotte already have a great handle on their various royal engagements. And based on some of the photos from their recent King's Day event, it looks like they're also having a ton of fun during said engagements, as well.