It seems that all eyes are on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the moment, what with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moving into their first home in Windsor and the arrival of the first child. It's hard not to be intrigued by this royal couple, especially when it seems that some of the renovations made to Frogmore Cottage have reportedly been revealed. While the official plans for the renovations submitted to Windsor and Maidenhead Council don't reveal much as they are "barred from public view" according to the Daily Mail.

But the council records reportedly detail that a room in the house has a sprung floor which is normally "seen at indoor sports venues as it absorbs shocks to reduce injuries," the newspaper reports. This could suggest that a room in the cottage has been transformed into a yoga studio, as Markle has spoken of her passion for yoga in the past. "Yoga is my thing. My mom is a yoga instructor, and I started doing mommy-and-me yoga with her when I was seven," she told Reader's Digest Best Health magazine in 2016. "I was very resistant as a kid, but she said, 'Flower, you will find your practice — just give it time.' In college, I started doing it more regularly."

The plans apparently indicate that there has been construction "of an 'Energy Centre Building' which it is thought will house a £50,000 eco-boiler" which will provide "low-carbon heat, hot water, and electricity. As the Daily Mail reports, it seems that because the boiler requires a separate building, this could mean that a biomass boiler is being installed which is "fuelled by wood and other organic materials." Basically, this house is going to be eco-friendly AF. It's also been suggested that an outbuilding next to the property will be turned into a one-bedroom home, which could be for Markle's mother Doria Ragland according to the Daily Mail.

Frogmore Cottage / Shutterstock

With this insight, it's hard not to wonder how Harry and Markle's house compares to Prince William and Kate Middleton's first abode, it's actually remarkably similar in terms of style and size. According to The Telegraph, the royal couple moved into their first home in 2010, which was a farmhouse on Bodorgan Hall estate in the small hamlet of Bodorgen, Anglesey. The estate is owned by one of the richest men in Wales, Sir George Meyrick as Hello magazine reports.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Both houses have a similar white facade and are both designed in a quaint cottage style. Since William and Middleton moved out in 2013, more information has been made available on their Welsh home which contained four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, a dining room, and a kitchen. Surrounded by incredible views, their home was the perfect spot for William as he was serving as a Search and Rescue pilot for RAF Valley in Anglesey at the time.

Anglesey home / Rob Formstone/Shutterstock

Coincidentally, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be returning to Anglesey this month for a royal day trip in May to "meet individuals and organisations who are looking after their communities and protecting the environment," as the North Wales Chronicle reports.