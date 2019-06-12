The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have just welcomed baby Archie in early May, but they're apparently going to get right back to their royal duties sometime soon. According to People, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading to Africa for their next major, overseas tour. And their reported excursion has an interesting connection to Princess Diana, making the trip all the more special.

ITV reported on June 11 that the royal couple is set to travel to Angola, Malawi, and South Africa some time this year (the trip is reportedly scheduled for October, according to Us Weekly). During their time in Malawi, they will try to expand the reach of Harry's Sentebale charity, an organization that he co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006. The charity lends support to young people who are affected with AIDS and HIV in Lesotho, Malawi, and Botswana.

As People pointed out, Harry and Markle's reported Africa tour will see the pair carrying on the work of the late Princess Diana, as the royal had done extensive work in the continent. In particular, the publication reports that the prince may follow in his mom's footsteps by visiting an active landmine area, just as Diana did in January 1997, per Town & Country. For the iconic moment, the Princess of Wales donned protective gear provided by the HALO Trust as she walked through the area. Years later, as Town & Country continued to report, Harry has taken up the landmine cause and is even a patron of the HALO Trust.

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The prince has acknowledged the landmine issue somewhat recently, which would make his reported tour of Africa all the more apt. In April 2017, during a reception at Kensington Palace, the Duke of Sussex addressed both his mother's work highlighting the issue and the Ottawa treaty, which calls for an end to the use of anti-personnel landmines by the year 2025. He said,

"[Twenty years ago], the attention my mother brought to this issue wasn’t universally popular; some believed she had stepped over the line into the arena of political campaigning—but for her this wasn't about politics; it was about people."

He went on to share,

"There is no question that a huge amount has been achieved in the last 20 years... But in marking how far we have come, we must also acknowledge that there is much more which needs to be done to fulfill the commitments of the Ottawa treaty."

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now, it's unclear whether or not Archie, who was born on May 6, will join his parents on this trip. People reported that the tot will likely stay behind. However, Vanity Fair reported that it is unlikely that the duke and duchess will take on such a major trip without their son. Until the date of their reported excursion comes closer, fans will just have to wait to see if their little one will tag along.

But, whether Archie is able to travel with his parents or not, it definitely sounds like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in for a busy, and incredibly meaningful, time in Africa.