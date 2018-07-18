Couldn't make it to London for the wedding of the year? Well, good news, royal family fans: You may get to tell the bride and groom "congrats" in person, stateside, pretty soon. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's U.S. tour is currently in the works, a source told Us Weekly on July 18, and they're reportedly planning to hit up several major cities — including Markle's hometown of Los Angeles, California.

Now, nothing is officially confirmed, so don't go buying a plane ticket quite yet. It's also worth noting that this isn't the first time there's been talk of a U.S. tour happening, either. Back in April, Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry would become the Patron of "Walk of America," an event put on by the Walking With the Wounded armed forces non-profit.

According to their website, the walk is, "an expedition which will take place between June and September 2018 and comprises of six wounded veterans (three U.S. and three U.K.) walking 1,000 miles in 12 weeks from the west to east coast." Because the U.S. portion of the walk was set to start in Los Angeles on June 2, Vanity Fair speculated in April that Harry and Markle might kick off his Patron duties and their stateside tour at the same time.

WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Of course, now we know that didn't actually end up happening. However, when the couple does go on their official tour, "They are thinking New York, Washington, D.C., and California," Us Weekly's source claimed. Here's why that tiny rumored detail is important, though: The "Walk of America" website says that the journey will conclude in early September ... in New York City. Interesting.

To reiterate, Kensington Palace hasn't confirmed any of this, but don't you think it'd kind of make sense for Harry and Markle to meet the troops at the end of the Walk in New York, then hit up any other cities on their U.S. tour before they head to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand at the end of October? The Palace only announced their recent trip to Ireland a month in advance, so it wouldn't be unheard of for them to wait another month to reveal their plans to visit North America. Just saying.

Us Weekly's source claims that the royal couple won't make it to America until the spring of 2019, but who knows how things will actually shake out. There's also a chance that Markle might fly back to her home country solo in the more immediate future, the source said, as she's reportedly "planning a personal, unofficial trip this summer to see family and friends. She’ll go to New York, then L.A."

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Once the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to fly overseas together, they'll no doubt have a productive trip. "Meghan and Harry want to solidify ties between the U.K. and the U.S.," the palace insider told Us Weekly. "They want to highlight and foster these relationships." The insider also noted that they'll likely make a trip to San Fransisco, where "they will meet with CEOs and female tech entrepreneurs to encourage their involvement in the industry."

While Harry was known to visit Markle in Canada on the set of Suits while they were dating, it's unclear if the couple ever hung out together in the U.S. For her part, Markle last set foot on U.S. soil back in April, right before she and Harry got married. The Chicago Tribune reported that her visit was super quick, though, so she's probably pretty eager to get back to debut her new royal husband. Regardless, whenever they decide to head this way, they'll undoubtedly get a very warm welcome.