June 1 officially marked the beginning of LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't waste any time in sharing in the love. Prince Harry and Meghan's Pride Month message emphasized the importance of equality. "We stand with you and support you 🌈 ... Because it’s very simple: love is love," the couple posted from the official Sussex Royal Instagram account, along with a collage of rainbow-filled images.

As Harry and Meghan explained in the caption, their post is part of their new tradition of rotating the accounts they follow "based on causes and social issues that matter" to them. "For the month of June we “proudly” shine a light on PRIDE," they added. "This month we pay tribute to the accounts supporting the LGBTQ+ community - those young and old, their families and friends, accounts that reflect on the past and are hopeful for a deservedly more inclusive future."

The images they shared are from the 11 accounts they now follow, as well as artist Ruben Guadalupe Marquez. The LGBTQ+ organizations now on their following list include: LGBTQ, the It Gets Better Project, the Human Rights Campaign, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Stonewall UK, the Matthew Shepard Foundation, SAGE USA, The Albert Kennedy Trust (akt), PFLAG National, Pride, and The Trevor Project.

One touching standout photo included Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, who fearlessly campaigned for AIDS awareness and de-stigmatizing the disease prior to her death, sitting on the edge of a patient's hospital bed. In April 1987, she also opened the UK's "first purpose built HIV/Aids unit that exclusively cared for patients infected with the virus, per the BBC.

During an April visit to a London YMCA, Harry met with Susie Green, the CEO of Mermaids, a charity that supports gender variant and transgender children, young people and their families, according to the organization's website. “It is important for The Royal Foundation to work with organizations across the board to best understand the issues young people are dealing with today, and gain a clear understanding of what support is being made available,” a Royal Foundation spokesperson said in a statement via The Telegraph.

“Every single one of us has mental health. The younger generation feel so much more positive about this,” Harry told the crowd during a roundtable discussion at the appearance.

As Green shared with The Telegraph: "I think it’s always really important to young people to see that people with the authority and credibility that Prince Harry has are supporting them and are listening and acknowledging the fact that they exist. This is somebody who has got that profile who’s showing clear understanding of the issues they’re facing.”

Prior to their recent championing of the LGBTQ+ community, Harry and Meghan, who welcomed son Archie on May 7, dedicated May to Mental Health Awareness Month. In their IG post, the couple explained their commitment "to shine a light on Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection — to not just hear each other, but to listen."

Princess Diana would certainly be proud.