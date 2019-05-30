The British royal family's very own Duchess of Sussex may be returning to her American roots incredibly soon. According to Us Weekly, Meghan Markle will reportedly visit New York City with Archie sometime over the summer. This reported trip would be a very special one for Archie's first visit to America, as it would come months after she celebrated her baby shower in the Big Apple.

An insider recently claimed to Us Weekly, in an article published on May 30, that Markle is “planning on coming to the States” after welcoming her first child with her husband, Prince Harry, in May. As for the location for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's first visit, the source went on to say that they will "most likely" head to New York City.

“As of now, the plan is for this to take place some time over the summer,” the insider claimed, “She’ll see her mom [Doria Ragland] and friends.” Considering that Markle previously held her baby shower in NYC, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to hear that she may return to the city with her little one in tow. The last time the duchess took to the States was in February, when she celebrated the impending birth of her baby along with some of her closest friends. So, if Markle, Harry, and Archie do end up traveling to New York City, it would really be an adorable, full-circle moment for the family.

The duchess' previous visit to the United States was filled with shopping, macarons, and celebrations with friends, according to Harper's Bazaar. Markle got to catch up with some of her closest pals, including her former Suits costar Abigail Spencer and Serena Williams. She also spent some time with her bestie, Jessica Mulroney, as the two hit up Soho's Ladurée to snack on some French pastries. A source, who is supposedly close to the duchess, told Harper's Bazaar that the NYC excursion had been in the works for months. They also said:

"The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves. This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it's nice to share precious moments."

A source added that Markle had a lovely time with her friends, particularly during her baby shower, which was held in The Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side, per The Cut. They said:

"It’s been a relaxing visit. Nothing beats face time with your friends. Meg will be flying home refreshed and relaxed—and with a lot of new baby clothes."

A few short months after her fun-filled, stateside baby shower, Markle gave birth to her first child, baby Archie, on May 6. Given the Duchess of Sussex's American roots, and, of course, Archie's, it's easy to see why she would want to travel to her home country with her little family. And if they do choose to head to New York City for that visit, it wouldn't come as too much of a surprise, as it's clearly a place close to Markle's heart.