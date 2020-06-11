Prince Harry Spoke About The New Pressures He Feels Since Becoming A Dad

Prince Harry has been notoriously private about his life and parenthood, but now and then, we get glimpses into how he feels about it all. For instance, in May, to mark Baby Archie's first birthday he and proud mum Meghan Markle shared an adorable video for Save The Children UK. More recently though, Prince Harry has opened up about the pressures of fatherhood in a heartfelt letter.

In a heartfelt letter that prefaced the organisation's annual report,

Written as part of African Parks' annual report – a conservation organisation that manages national parks alongside governments and communities in Africa – Harry wrote about how fatherhood has change his outlook. "Since becoming a father, I feel the pressure is even greater to ensure we can give our children the future they deserve, a future that hasn’t been taken from them, and a future full of possibility and opportunity," he said. The Duke of Sussex is the president of the non-profit.

"I want us all to be able to tell our children that yes, we saw this coming, and with the determination and help from an extraordinary group of committed individuals, we did what was needed to restore these essential ecosystems." He continued: "I have always been grateful for what wild places provide. Since my first trip to Africa as a young boy, I knew I would keep returning to this continent if I could, for its wildlife, for its people, and for its vast expanse."

"That is why I am so fortunate to have found African Parks and to have been asked to join them in 2017 as their President. I am hugely grateful for their clarity of purpose and am more motivated than ever to do all I can to advance the mission of protecting wild places, for wildlife, for people and for generations to come."