In May last year Prince Harry Duke of Sussex married actress Meghan Markle in what was one of the most talked-about Royal weddings of all time. The newlyweds have since gone on to announce the pregnancy of their first child, but this month Prince Harry's Valentine's Day will be spent in army gear as he travels to the Artic Circle to meet British armed forces. Harry is visiting one of the planet's harshest climates to join members of the armed forces in some brutal survival training.

According to the Daily Mail, the 34-year-old royal took a chartered plane to northern Norway in order to meet the British servicemen and servicewomen who are currently undergoing the Exercise Clockwork — an annual winter exercise that originated in 1969, and has been used to train more than 16,000 Royal Marines, Royal Navy sailors, and airmen. The Duke of Sussex arrived at the Bardufoss air station, located 200 miles within the Article Circle, and was no doubt met with freezing temperatures. Meanwhile, his wife the Duchess of Sussex, who, according to the Daily Star, is expected to give birth sometime in April, is thought to be spending her Valentine's Day at home in Kensington Palace.

Rune Stoltz Bertinussen/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

According to Vogue, Markle is a self-confessed "sucker for Valentine's Day," having previously posted the following message on her website The Tig:

"Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I'm immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss. This is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way."

As previously mentioned, Harry and Meghan are currently expecting their first child together, however have chosen not to reveal the due date of the royal baby. Upon the announcement of Markle's pregnancy last October, it was believed that the Duchess was already three months pregnant, reports the Daily Star, and, since then, Kensington Palace have announced that the birth is expected in the "Spring of 2019."

Although nothing has been confirmed since then, it is thought the Duchess accidentally revealed her due date during a visit to the town of Birkenhead back in January. Royal correspondent, Chris Ship, who was among the well-wishers during the visit last month, apparently overheard Markle share information about her pregnancy during a conversation with a woman in the crowd. Upon his apparent discovery, Ship tweeted "For those who want to know about these things: Meghan told one lady in the crowd that she is 6 months pregnant and another woman that her due date is around April."

Kim Thompson, the woman who reportedly had the conversation in question with Markle, stated that the royal mother-to-be had actually been more specific. Thompson claimed: "[Meghan] said she is six months pregnant and due at the end of April, beginning of May," the Daily Star reports.

Although the royal couple aren't having the most ideal Valentine's Day in their first year of marriage, the couple certainly have some exciting times ahead, and I wish them all the best.