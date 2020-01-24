Since Christmas, William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been busying themselves with public appearances and celebrations for Kate's birthday. And they show no sign of slowing down. Today (Jan. 24) it was announced that William and Kate confirm they will attend the BAFTAs ceremony on Feb. 2.

Kensington Palace confirmed the royals' attendance at the film awards on Twitter today alongside a picture of the couple on last year's red carpet at the Royal Albert Hall.

As well as the nominees, it's a big night for William, as he marks his tenth year as the BAFTA's president. He follows in the footsteps of his grandfather, The Duke of Edinburgh, who was appointed its first President in 1959.

The Duke will introduce and present the Fellowship Award — BAFTA’s highest accolade — to film producer Kathleen Kenned, according to a statement sent to Bustle UK.

"We are so pleased The Duke and Duchess will join us to celebrate another outstanding year in film," said Amanda Berry OBE, Chief Executive of BAFTA, before continuing: " ... We are immensely grateful to Their Royal Highnesses for their continued support and we look forward to welcoming them to the Film Awards on Sunday 2 February.”

It's safe to say all eyes will be on William and Kate after a tumultuous few weeks in the Royal family. Following Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to take a step back as senior royals, William had reportedly expressed "sadness" about the decision. But the royal family have since shown a united front and appear to be moving forward.

The 2020 BAFTA's ceremony will be William and Kate's their second appearance at the star-studded ceremony and will see them rub shoulders with nominated stars such as Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), and Leonardo Di Caprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood).

This year's ceremony will be hosted by Graham Norton and will be broadcast exclusively on BBC One and BBC One HD in the UK.