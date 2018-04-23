The congratulations are pouring in for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, following the news that they welcomed their third child. And royal couple might have just received the sweetest congratulatory note yet, along with a total blast from the past. Prince William and Kate Middleton's college congratulated them on baby number three in a truly adorable tweet, as Marie Claire noted.

The royal couple's Scottish alma mater, the University of St. Andrews, posted a tweet on April 23 shortly after Kensington Palace announced that Middleton had welcomed her son into the world. In their tweet, they posted an adorable throwback photo, seen below, of the couple during their time at the school. Their kind statement focused on the pair's academic past, highlighting the subjects that they received their degrees in. It even included a fun callback to the name that the duke went by during his time at the college (spoiler alert, he didn't go by Prince William). Their statement read:

Baby joy for Fife graduates - #congrats to Catherine Middleton, art history Class of 2005 & William Wales, geography Class of 2005, on the birth of their 3rd child. #RoyalBaby

It's so cute to see the royal couple back in their college days with the throwback pic. And it's so awesome that their alma mater got in on the royal baby fun with their sweet post.

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's an especially sentimental congratulatory note considering that the university is where the couple originally met. As The Telegraph notes, William and Catherine met at St. Andrews in 2001, when they both first began their studies. The publication noted that the prince originally sought to study art history, just like his wife, but eventually made the move over to geography, which is what he got his degree in.

While the pair met in 2001, and became fast friends, they didn't start dating until later. The Telegraph noted that the two didn't become an item until around Christmas time in 2003. Cosmopolitan also reported that the two began dating around that time in 2003. Although, they weren't photographed together publicly together until 2004, when they were pictured skiing together in the Klosters, Switzerland.

The adorable duo was next photographed together during their June 2005 graduation from the University of St. Andrews, which is when the above photo was taken. The cute throwback was previously shared via Clarence House and the Middleton family in 2010 to celebrate the couple's November 2010 engagement announcement, per People.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kensington Palace announced that the duchess had welcomed the couple's third child, a boy, into the world on Monday, April 23, with her husband by her side throughout the delivery. A name for the newest addition to the royal family has not yet been revealed, but considering the fact that the name announcements for Prince George and Princess Charlotte came two days after their births, it's likely that the family will follow suit for their third child.

While the two didn't reveal their little one's name yet, they did show off the newest addition to their family to all of their well-wishers out there. Hours after Middleton gave birth, the couple appeared outside of St. Mary's hospital in London with their baby in tow and gave the world its first glimpse of the new prince.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The duke and duchess are likely feeling the love from all of their fans around the world in response to the royal baby news. And you can also feel the love courtesy of the pair's alma mater thanks to their sweet throwback message.