Prince William & Kate Middleton's Royal Convoy Hit An 83-Year-Old Woman

On Monday, a tragic scene unfolded on the streets of London as William and Kate's royal convoy struck a woman, who was seriously injured in the accident. The Telegraph reported that the woman, 83-year-old Irene Mayor, is in a London hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

According to the outlet, Mayor was hit by a police officer's motorcycle that was accompanying William and Kate's car as they traveled from London to Windsor to attend a Garter Day ceremony (a long-standing royal tradition to install new knights into the Order of the Garter). According to the BBC, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now investigating the accident after it was referred to them by the Metropolitan Police, something which is standard procedure.

"The investigation is in its very early stages and the officer involved is assisting our inquiries as a witness," an IOPC spokesperson told the BBC. "Our immediate thoughts are with the injured woman and her family and those affected by the incident."

The Telegraph reported that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not witness the accident as it unfolded. The outlet indicated that William and Kate have been in touch with Mayor's family via a police liaison, with the BBC adding that the couple sent flowers to her. The newspaper further noted that William reportedly wishes to visit Mayor in the hospital and plans to do so when she is feeling well enough to see visitors.

The BBC also reported that a Kensington Palace spokesperson indicated that William and Kate were "deeply concerned and saddened" upon hearing about the accident. The spokesperson added that "Their Royal Highnesses have sent their very best wishes to Irene and her family and will stay in touch throughout every stage of her recovery."

Mayor's daughter, Fiona, told Express that her mother has "lots of injuries" and added, "they are just keeping her stable at the moment.”

As The Guardian reported, this isn't the first accident in which vehicles associated with the royal family have been involved.

More to come ...