Princess Charlotte & Prince George Will Be Homeschooled, Too

The UK has joined other countries closing schools in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus. And that includes Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who will be home schooled as of this week.

Thomas’s Battersea, the school where the young royals attend kindergarten (Charlotte) and second grade (George), will be closing, in line with the government's advice, switching instead to "remote learning".

A spokesperson for the school said: “due to the increasing numbers of children and staff being absent from school due to the coronavirus situation, Thomas’s London Day Schools have decided to move to remote learning from Friday 20 March.” They continued:

“From this date the curriculum will be taught through online learning platforms and we have asked parents to keep their children at home and to access their lessons through this system. This will ensure that children have continuity of learning when they are unable to attend school.”

While it has been up to schools to decide whether they stay open, in the Prime Minister's daily Covid-19 briefing on March 18, he announced that that schools in Northern Ireland would close at 5 p.m., and that schools in Wales, Scotland, & England would follow suit on March 20. Though Easter holidays are due to end on April 21, it remains unclear how long the social distancing measures will remain in place.

Royal homeschooling is nothing new, though: the queen herself was homeschooled along with her sister Princess Margaret. Prince Charles was the first generation to receive a private school education. As did Prince William, and now, his children. Coronavirus pandemic, aside, that is.

The Cambridge's aren't the only royals who's plans have changed amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Queen is retiring to Windsor Castle for her Easter break earlier than previously scheduled, and has made numerous changes to her diary in order to protect her from the outbreak. Princess Eugenie's wedding, meanwhile, has been postponed for the third time.