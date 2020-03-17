How The Queen Is Being Kept Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic

As the government introduces new measures to help limit the spread of the coronavirus in the UK, many of us have begun to drastically change our daily routines. Buckingham Palace is facing the same situation, and has today (March 17) announced how Her Majesty the Queen will be kept safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The monarch will continue to attend audiences with the likes of Prime Minster Boris Johnson, as People reports, despite recent cancellations in her current schedule. However, in what is being described as a "sensible" and "practical" precaution, the palace has revealed a number of significant changes to the Queen's diary in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the official royal statement, Her Majesty will relocate to Windsor Castle for Easter one week earlier than originally planned, on Thursday, March 19. The Queen will "likely" remain at the residence "beyond the Easter period," and following consultation with the Medical Household and government, a number of upcoming public events involving the monarch have been cancelled or postponed. This includes the annual Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel, and three garden parties due to take place at Buckingham Palace, none of which will go ahead.

Two additional royal garden parties, hosted in honour of the Not Forgotten Association and the National Trust, have now also been cancelled due to current circumstances. However, previously invited guests will again be asked to attend in 2021.

Announcements regarding various other scheduled events, including the State Visit by the Emperor and Empress of Japan and Trooping the Colour, the 75th anniversary of VE Day, are expected to be "made in due course," following further advice from the government.