After her marriage to Prince Charles, Princess Diana mixed Chanel into her wardrobe on the regular. And you can't blame her: The fashion house's tailored tweed suiting and outerwear were the perfect sophisticated pieces to wear for Princess Diana to stay in line with the royal dress code. They allowed her to stand out in a crowd, while still dressing appropriately for the event and aptly representing her royal family.

But her relationship to the brand changed once divorced. After the dissolution of her marriage to Prince Charles, Princess Diana decided that she would no longer be seen wearing anything from the House of Chanel again. Why, you ask? It all had to do with the logo.

Designer Jayson Brundson recounts a conversation that he had with Princess Diana while she was in Australia, sharing: “I found a pair of Chanel shoes, and I said, 'well these would look great with the Versace' and she said 'no, I can't wear linked Cs, the double C.’” When asked why, the Princess reportedly explained, “It’s Camilla and Charles.” He clarified to the publication, however, “I don't think she had anything against Chanel, I mean few women do, but I think it was about the linked Cs and what it could stand for.”

That said, Princess Diana did rock some classic Chanel looks during her tenure as a royal. Ahead, find the best Chanel moments for the late Princess and forever style icon and why you’ll love them so.

Royal Trip to Paris: November 1, 1988 Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images For a royal trip to Paris, Princess Diana chose a mid-length bright red wool Chanel coat with double-breasted gold buttons, which she accessorized with a matching hat.

In London: September 1, 1990 Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images In 1990, Princess Diana brought her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, to visit their father, Charles, after an operation. For the occasion, she chose a double-breasted black dress with white lapel.

Royal Trip to Peterborough, UK: January 1, 1991 Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images On her royal trip to Peterborough, the Princess slipped into a navy blue double-breasted jacket from Chanel that had two lines of gold buttons that ran all the way up to her neck and two patch pockets on the front.

Princess Diana’s Father’s Memorial Service: May 1, 1992 Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images To attend the memorial service for her father, Earl Spencer, in 1992, Princess Diana donned a black long-sleeved dress by Chanel that boasted a waist belt and a double-breasted design.

Great Ormand Street Hospital: February 26, 1992 Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images In 1992, to visit the Great Ormand Street Hospital for Children, Princess Diana slipped into a black fluted mini skirt and royal blue double-breasted, collarless jacket, designed by Chanel.

Hospice in Windsor: January 27, 1992 Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images While Princess Diana’s pale yellow suit that she wore in January 1992 was not Chanel (it was, in fact, designed by Catherine Walker), her black satin camera case certainly was.

British Lung Foundation: April 21, 1997 Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images In 1997, Princess Diana visited the British Lung Foundation and was snapped outside wearing a matching tweed skirt suit in a cornflower blue tweed, designed by Chanel. She had worn the exact same suit with a matching hat less than two months prior as well.

St. George’s Chapel: March 9, 1997 John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Princess Diana chose a light blue tweed skirt suit and matching pillbox hat to visit St. George’s Chapel in Windsor with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and her husband, Prince Charles.