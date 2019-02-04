It was a wintry Super Bowl Sunday for these newlyweds. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a family weekend in the snow, and the photos from the getaway looked pretty magical. The couple spent the past couple days in Mammoth Lakes, California, according to their Instagram posts, and they brought friends and family along for the trip.

On Sunday, Chopra and Jonas shared several pictures from their vacation, where they can be seen goofing around in the snow and cuddling up indoors for the big game. The trip included close family members, like Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Chopra's mother Madhu, but the couple also brought famous friends, such as Chord Overstreet and Chase Foster, along for the snowy weekend. The pictures showed the whole group having a fun and relaxing time, and Jonas and Chopra still look super happy together

Jonas posted a photo of the vacationers kicking off the day by toasting with beers out in the snow, which was was captioned,

"Happy super bowl Sunday everyone! Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Joe Jonas made this incredible winter tundra hang full of cold refreshing beers! Life is good. #SuperBowl"

Chopra also shared photos with her mother and the daughter of her longtime stylist Divya Jyoti, Krishna Sky, as per Huffington Post. In the pictures, Chopra and family are almost entirely buried in the snow, but everyone is all smiles.

Chopra and Jonas warmed up from their icy outdoors day during the Super Bowl. The Isn't It Romantic actor shared a picture cuddling with Jonas inside, simply writing, "Home" with a heart-eyes emoji.

The day in the snow clearly tired out their friends and family as well, and Jonas shared a prank on Overstreet that the couple shared on Instagram. In the video, Overstreet can be seen napping on a couch as the Super Bowl plays in the background. Jonas bunches up tissues to bother the sleeping actor, and the couple cracked up when he woke up.

The vacation isn't the only recent time Chopra and Jonas have taken time out of their schedules to go away with family and friends. In early January, the couple took a ski vacation in Switzerland with the Jonas family, according to Elle. Both stars documented the trip on social media as well.

Jonas shared photos of their friends hiking in the snow, writing, "We took a hike. Here’s a picture of it". Chopra shared a picture of the two getting cozy, writing, "Happiness in the mountains." The couple are clearly loving snow-filled getaways, and it seems to be the perfect location to hang out with friends and family.

Jonas and Chopra officially tied the knot in December, and have been jet setting to new locations since. The couple took a mini moon to Oman following the wedding, but had their real honeymoon in the Caribbean in January, as reported by Elle. It seems these two stars are finding plenty of time to spend together in between jobs, it's clear including family is important to both of them. Given all the quality time they've had together, this couple is definitely building a lasting bond.