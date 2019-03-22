In case you were worried about any rumors of a feud between Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle, worry no longer. As E! News noted, Priyanka Chopra clarified the Meghan Markle feud rumors with a simple, and to the point, statement about where the pair's friendship actually stands.

Chopra made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on March 21, where she addressed a couple of subjects tying back to the Duchess of Sussex. During the show, a fan called in to ask about rumors claiming that the actor wasn't happy that Markle didn't make it to her December wedding to Nick Jonas in India, "Are the rumors true that you were upset that Meghan Markle skipped your wedding to Nick Jonas?" WWHL host Andy Cohen added some clarification about their qualm, saying, "They said you didn't go to her baby shower because you were pissed at her."

The former Quantico star couldn't help but chuckle about how ridiculous the rumors were, before clarifying, "Oh my God, no, it's not true." That settles that once and for all. Between Chopra and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, maybe it's just time that everyone stops involving the Duchess of Sussex in any silly feud rumors.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on YouTube

In case you missed any of those rumors, sources reported in late February that there may be some strife between Chopra and Markle stemming from the duchess' absence from the actor's December wedding and Chopra's absence from Markle's star-studded, NYC baby shower festivities in late February, as Page Six noted. However, other sources, such as E! News, maintained that there was no reason to be concerned for the pair's friendship.

In a report published on March 19, a source told E! News that there is absolutely no drama between the two women. "All the rumors that Priyanka and Meghan aren't friends anymore are totally not true," they told the publication, "Priyanka and Meghan are still very close friends and they talk frequently." The insider claims that the duo are such good friends that the duchess even seeks out her bestie's advice when it comes to some of the major changes in her royal life, "Meghan confides in Priyanka about the adjustments she has to make with being a royal."

The source also told E! News that the pair's respective absences from the wedding and the baby shower don't signal that there's any drama brewing between them, of course:

"Just because Priyanka didn't go to the shower, or that Meghan couldn't come to her wedding(s), doesn't mean anything about their friendship. They're still very close friends and Meghan considers Priyanka one of her closest confidants."

For what it's worth, Chopra was reportedly too busy with work commitments to attend Markle's baby shower, per TMZ, and the duchess reportedly didn't attend her friend's wedding because of her pregnancy and some security issues, per Us Weekly. So, there were some pretty understandable reasons behind their absences.

Before anyone tries to speak anymore truth to those feud rumors between Markle and Chopra, just know that, in the Isn't It Romantic star's own words, there's absolutely no drama between the two besties.