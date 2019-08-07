Priyanka Chopra might be a regular in the front row of Dior and Armani Prive runway shows, but the woman loves a good high street fashion deal. Case in point: Priyanka Chopra wore $39 Charles & Keith sandals, and you will want to add them to your shopping cart as soon as you see them.

Chopra was spotted in the affordable look in Miami while out shopping with her sister-in-law, Sophie Turner, on Aug. 4. The two actresses walked down the streets of the city's prestigious Design District, hitting up stores like Sephora and Saks Fifth Avenue. They were in Miami with their respective husbands, who were preparing to kick off the Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins tour.

For the shopping day, Chopra decided to deftly mix high and low fashion together for her Sunday outfit. The actress wore a two-piece silk set in a toile design from Dakota Jinx. The matching set is a pricey one. The balloon sleeve top clocks in at $350 and the high waist skort is $250. While not many fans can afford to recreate the exact look at home, they can copy Chopra's shoes.

The strappy Charles & Keith sandals that Chopra wore only cost $39, and are the perfect shoe for the rest of summer. The have a square toe, a thick block heel, and zig-zag straps. They have a definitive '90s look to them, which fits right into summer's latest trends.

Courtesy Of Charles & Keith

The slide sandals are made from faux-leather, and the heel is 2.4 inches. Chopra wore the white version of the sandals, but there is also a black pair. And the best part is they are on sale. The strappy slides originally cost $49, but they are currently 20 percent off and have been reduced down to $39. Chopra's sunglasses also were a steal — she wore the Synthcat Sunglasses from celebrity-favorite brand, Le Specs. Those clock in at $69.

This isn't the first time that Chopra has decided to wear a Charles & Keith design. Back in late May 2019, Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, were at the airport to catch their flight back home from the Cannes Film Festival in France. Rather than wearing sweatpants or leggings like us normal folks, Chopra came expertly outfitted in a loose-fitting camel suit, classic white T-shirt, and striped sandals by Charles & Keith.

The striped heels were from Charles & Keith's 2019 Spring Summer Collection. Specifically, the shoes were the Bow Tie Strappy Sandals, which are $53. The shoe comes with an open squared toe, a chunky three inch block heel, and a black and white striped design. The back strap of the shoe comes together in a girlish bow.

Chopra also wore Charles & Keith heels in June 2019, wearing another piece from the brand's 2019 Spring Summer collection. She wore the shoes to the Jonas Brothers' iHeart Radio's Wango Tango concert in California. The actress wore an all-yellow outfit, and topped off the look with marigold Front Buckle Heels.

Chopra clearly loves Charles & Keith, and now you can recreate some of her hottest looks while still sticking to your budget.