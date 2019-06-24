Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Paris Photo May Be Their Most Romantic Yet

If you follow Nick Jonas and/or Priyanka Chopra on Instagram (or even if you don’t), you probably know the couple loves to show off their romance on social media. Whether with cute selfies or photos of them posing hand-in-hand on the red carpet, they don’t shy away from publicly sharing their love for each other. But, Jonas’ new photo with Chopra from Paris might be the most swoon-worthy of them all.

The Instagram post shared on Monday, June 24 was captioned, “The city of love,” and showed Jonas and Chopra embracing each other as they enjoyed a boat ride in the most romantic city in the world. The couple is likely there to celebrate the upcoming nuptials of Jonas' brother Joe and Sophie Turner.

Over the weekend, Turner posted an intimate snap with Joe in Paris as well. It doesn't seem like a coincidence, since it's been reported they've been planning to have their second marriage ceremony in France this summer. (As fans know, the Game of Thrones star and Joe tied the knot in Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards.) Chopra also posted a picture with Turner while in Paris, further encouraging rumors that the wedding is on the horizon. She captioned the picture with her sister-in-law, "Her ❤️😍 @sophiet."

Ever since Jonas and Chopra confirmed their engagement last August, they have blessed their followers with an endless amount of affectionate photos. They actually even proved those engagement rumors to be true on Instagram, both sharing an image gazing into each others’ eyes with Chopra’s ring on full display. Jonas captioned it, “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love,” while Chopra said, “Taken.. With all my heart and soul..”

Their most unforgettable posts are arguably from their whirlwind wedding in December, where they held two ceremonies to celebrate both of their cultures. They posted pictures from their traditional Indian wedding as well as their American-style service. Chopra captioned her posts, “And forever starts now…” and Jonas shared that it was the "Happiest day of my life.”

Aside from their major relationship milestones, they frequently post to show support for each other's careers. In February, Jonas posted a picture from the premiere of Chopra’s film, Isn’t It Romantic. “Proud of my beautiful and talented wife @priyankachopra, and the entire cast and crew of Isn’t It Romantic. Everyone should go see this movie,” he captioned it.

Chopra similarly shared her admiration for Jonas and his music after the Jonas Brothers’ long-awaited single “Sucker” debuted at number 1 on the charts, posting a picture of their Billboard Hot 100 plaque where you can see her beaming in the award’s reflection. “So good to come home to this! I’m so proud of u baby..” she said, tagging Jonas as well as his brothers.

The couple’s Instagram feeds are mostly comprised of posts that simply show the appreciation they have for one another. Chopra called Jonas her “home” in a super sweet photo of the two cuddling, and Jonas shared his gratitude for her in this post of them in Cannes. In the caption, he said:

"One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you.”

The two seem to be very happily in love, and they want to share that love with everyone. Hopefully, their trip in Paris means even more sentimental posts for their fans to enjoy.