A statue at the University of North Carolina (UNC) has long been a subject of controversy, with many calling for its removal in recent years. On Monday evening, protesters toppled the "Silent Sam" Confederate statue in Chapel Hill, taking matters into their own hands after officials would not agree to immediately remove it.

As WRAL reported, the statue came down during a protest on Monday evening. Around 300 people congregated at the University's Peace and Justice Plaza at 7 p.m. and then proceeded to head to Silent Sam's base. As the outlet noted, some members of the crowd had previously erected banners around the statue and it could not be seen throughout much of the evening. At around 9:30 p.m., the statue was knocked down and was pictured on the ground. WRAL reported that some protestors kicked the statue and placed dirt on top of it after it fell.

After the statue's removal, UNC issued a statement condemning the protesters' actions. As WRAL reported, the university considered the move perilous, saying, "Tonight’s actions were dangerous, and we are very fortunate that no one was injured. We are investigating the vandalism and assessing the full extent of the damage."

North Carolina's governor, Roy Cooper, also issued a statement following the protest, saying via Twitter, "The governor understands that many people are frustrated by the pace of change and he shares their frustration, but violent destruction of public property has no place in our communities." According to the Charlotte Observer, the governor has supported removing Silent Sam and other Confederate symbols from public land.

