Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Mercury retrograde starts this week and goes on through the rest of the month. When this logistical planet starts backspinning, it can cause financial mix-ups, professional delays, and communication snags that make it difficult to negotiate deals or start new endeavors. Instead of pursuing new contracts or gigs right now, your energy may better serve you by revisiting old opportunities with new eyes and tying up loose ends at work.

While this week’s money tarot spread certainly highlights some of the Mercury retrograde-induced drama that could begin stirring this week, it also features some major divine feminine archetypes of the tarot, reminding everyone to tap into their intuitive knowing and embrace their inner creator.

Read on to see the cards I pulled to advise you in matters of work and money through the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Financial issues may come popping up out of seemingly nowhere this week. And because of Mercury retrograde, some roadblocks to lucrative endeavors that you thought were in the past may rear their ugly heads again, too. But don’t worry — you’ve got this. The Seven of Wands tarot card indicates that you may need to get into defense mode this week and be ready to fight off the haters and the obstacles standing between you and financial success.

Whether it’s a colleague who’s suddenly vying for the same promotion as you, a business partner beginning to doubt the viability of a shared project, or some unexpected bills that have hit your bank account, don’t just shrink into a corner and give up on yourself. If you want something, you may need to round up your passions and fight for it. You know your worth, and you want to protect your reputation, so gather up your resources and defend what’s yours.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

What are you so worried about right now? Money stress is real, and when you’re struggling to pay bills or make ends meet, anxiety is understandable and virtually unavoidable. But with the confident and luxury-loving Empress showing up this week, it’s important to trust in the power of abundance. Even if your bank account isn’t looking very abundant, try to focus on the riches in other parts of your life. Are you surrounded by loving friends or family members who enrich your life with care? Are you enjoying the fresh breeze and morning sunlight coming through your window this morning? Have you been blessed with an influx of creative inspiration recently? There are so many ways to feel wealthy, and the more you practice gratitude for those things, the more you’ll be able to manifest more of it in the material realm.

The Empress is financially taken care of, which grants her the opportunity to enjoy all of life’s pleasures and not worry about money. While that’s not realistic for most people, you can tap into the mindset of abundance and know that you deserve to feel safe and secure. Take steps toward resolving financial issues gently, lovingly, and non-judgmentally this week.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

The High Priestess is the tarot’s ultimate witchy figure, fully in tune with her spirituality and in charge of her divine feminine power. When it comes to your career this week, it’s going to be important for you to tap into that mystical side of yourself by listening to energies instead of just reading the cold, hard facts. Intuition is a huge theme with this card, so if your gut is telling you something is off, it’s important to honor that feeling — even if it appears that everything else lines up on paper. Your inner knowing is stronger than ever, so trust that this magic won’t lead you astray.

If there’s a career move you’ve been trying to make or a new gig you’re trying to secure, the High Priestess may be a sign that a simple spell, ritual, or divination practice could be a good way to help see your plans through. Light a candle to support your current career goals, or use tarot cards to go even deeper into a specific situation and gather some advice. Combine your witchy instincts with your professional skills to get ahead.

