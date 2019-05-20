Fashion has been having a recycling moment lately, where everything from tiny '90s glasses to baggy '80s blazers have come back into style. And next up on that to-be-resurrected list is a childhood staple. Puka shell necklaces are having a comeback, bringing back the fourth grade post-vacation style that was so popular in grade school. It was like our resort wear, if you will.

Almost everyone owned a puka shell necklace while growing up. Maybe you got your beachy choker after a cruise with your family during summer break. Or maybe you picked up your necklace at the mall and wore it for school pictures with your thermal shirt. It didn't matter what the circumstances were, but the 'choker somehow made its way into the jewelry boxes of '90s babies everywhere.

And now the puka shell necklace is making a comeback, appearing across fast fashion displays, department stores, and even luxury labels. It's a takeover. Most notably, Gigi Hadid recently wore her own version during Paris Fashion Week in Feb.

While out shopping with supermodel Karlie Kloss in Paris, Hadid accented her herringbone peacoat with a gold $420 puka shell necklace by Tohum.

Granted, Hadid's choker is a little different from the plastic one you had knocking around your room in middle school. But after seeing Hadid wear her gold-plated version, the necklace slowly but surely started making its way into stores' micro-collections. Everyone from Zara to Anthropologie has endorsed the look.

If you're unsure about the resurrection of the shell necklace, just give it a few months. Some of today's hottest trends were not well received when they first came out. The tiny Matrix glasses were seen as too retro, and chunky dad sneakers had Jerry Seinfeld all over them. So give these puka necklaces a few months, and fashion lovers will be clambering to get a strand or two. Be ahead of the curve and shop the looks below.

Large Puka Gold-Plated Necklace

Large Puka Gold-Plated Necklace $420 Tohum Buy At Tohum

Make like Hadid and invest a few hundred dollars into this gold-plated puka necklace. If you want to treat yourself to an investment piece, this is a great option.

Single Gold Puka Choker

Single Gold Puka Choker $121 Revolve Buy At Revolve

This puka necklace also has real gold in it, but it's significantly less money than Hadid's version. If you're watching your wallet, this 14k plated gold necklace is a nice option.

Sea Shell Necklace

Sea Shells Necklace $31 Marks & Spencer Buy At Marks & Spencer

Give your puka choker a grownup twist with the help of gold strands and crystal beads. This layered necklace will help make the childhood look feel a little less retro and a little more modern.

Waikiki Waves Shell Necklace

Waikiki Waves Shell Necklace $28 Free People Buy At Free People

Free People decided to go all in and just recreate the original puka necklace look. This particular design comes in five different color options to choose from, including gold.

Dannijo Loka Necklace

Dannijo Loka Necklace $148 Anthropologie Buy At Anthropologie

Anthropologie gave the puka choker a twist with the help of turquoise chunks threaded in between.

Two Pack Of Shell Necklaces

Two Pack Of Shell Necklaces $25.90 Zara Buy At Zara

Zara gave a more contemporary twist to the puka trend by making the necklace hang past the collarbone. This particular look also comes with a layered gold chain, making it look more grown up.

Embrace the puka shell necklace trend this season, and feel those cool, beachy vibes you did as a kid.