Quarantine At The Beckhams Looks Better Than Normal Life, Obviously

Celebrities across the world have urged their followers via Instagram to stay at home and slow the spread of coronavirus. But they are also sharing insights into how they are coping with isolation, too. Victoria Beckham is the latest in a slew of famous faces to do so, sharing an adorable insight into life in isolation with the Beckhams.

As the family can’t leave the house, the Beckhams have brought the cinema experience home, in-house usher and snacks included. The fashion mogul posted a cute video of Harper, before settling into a screening of Bohemian Rhapsody in their impressive home cinema.

“Working at the Beckham cinema,” Victoria narrates as she introduces Harper, eight, as usher and server, who talks through her selection of snacks ahead of the film screening. Their snacks of choice? “We have [chocolate] buttons, rice crackers, M&Ms, Wotsits and healthy chocolate,” Harper explains with a smile.

David and Victoria are self isolating in their Miami home with their kids Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15 and Harper, eight. The family was in the U.S. in February to support David’s football team, the newly formed Inter Miami CF, as they played their first Major League Soccer match. Brooklyn Beckham, 21, meanwhile, has been reportedly self isolating in New York with rumoured actress girlfriend Nicola Peltz.

The famous family are all posting regularly on social media to stay in touch with fans across the pond, and last week showed their gratitude on Instagram by sharing a video of the family clapping for the NHS from their Miami home.