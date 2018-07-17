There's no denying that fashion plays a vital role in the lives of the royals. Meghan Markle can sell out a single outfit in one wear and the Queen can stun the world with bright colors. That's not all that she can do with an outfit, either. As Refinery29 reported, Queen Elizabeth might have shaded President Trump with her accessories. The brooch she wore to have tea with him reportedly says a whole lot about how she felt about the meeting.

If checking her watch and wearing an all-blue outfit wasn't enough indication that Queen Elizabeth was likely dreading her tea date with Trump, then the meaning behind her accessories might be. As Twitter user @SamuraiKnitter pointed out, Queen Elizabeth wore the "diamond brooch she inherited from her mother" to have tea with President Trump.

The diamond brooch, which she wore on her left shoulder, was the exact same one that her mom famously wore to her father's funeral. Yes, really.

"Jewel watchers nearly died, because it is the brooch worn in the famous 'Three Queens in Mourning' photo, worn by the Queen Mum," the Twitter user — and creator of the term "brooch warfare" — wrote on Twitter. "QE rolled up to tea with the Trumps wearing the brooch her mother wore to her father's STATE FUNERAL."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Little that Queen Elizabeth wears is on accident. She knows that there are millions of eyes on her at all time. Twitter user @SamuraiKnitter also pointed that out on social media, saying "[Queen Elizabeth] does hundreds and hundreds of appearances and maybe 95% or higher, she wears a brooch. And the brooch is ALWAYS significant."

Speaking of brooches, this isn't the only accessory that she used to possibly throw a little bit of shade at President Trump. On the day that he arrived in England, Queen Elizabeth chose to wear the brooch that President Obama gave her as a gift when he visited.

"That by itself is amusing enough," @SamuraiKnitter wrote in her series of tweets. "She wore a brooch the Obamas gave her. But it gets better. It's not AN American brooch, any would be funny. She chose THIS ONE. This one was purchased out-of-pocket by Michelle and Barack Obama and given to her as a personal gift."

She might have sat there and sipped tea during the meeting, but Queen Elizabeth sure did have a lot to say for the visit.

WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

As if all that wasn't already enough, just wait until you hear the story behind her outfit. The same Twitter user also pointed out that Queen Elizabeth has worn this paisley and floral printed outfit before — the one she wore the day that she had to address Parliament after Brexit.

"The suit she wore to tea is the exact same one she wore to open Parliament after the post-Brexit reorganization," @SamuraiKnitter said on Twitter. "I think this is now her Official Outfit of Don't Wanna."

This all comes just months after another infamous brooch "accident." If you remember, Princess Michael of Kent wore a Blackamoor Brooch to her first time meeting Meghan Markle, who is half black. Princess Michael of Kent did say that she was "very sorry and distressed" by the "accident," but also she has been quoted suggesting that black guests “go back to the colonies,” according to HuffPost, so...

WPA Pool/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Bottom line: Brooches are very important in the world of royals. Fashion is a way to express yourself without saying a single thing, and there's no one who knows the technique better than Queen Elizabeth. It's worth noting that no one from the Kensington Palace has released a statement on the choice.