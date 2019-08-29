Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo are in the midst of wedded bliss after exchanging vows on Aug. 24. According to their new interview with People about their nuptials, this emotional moment from Rachel and Bryan's wedding was so beautiful that it almost caused the groom to shed a few tears.

While Rachel managed to hold it together during the ceremony (as she told People, "I was just thinking, ‘Remember your vows, and don’t lose it.’"), Bryan remarked that he was close to getting a little teary-eyed in the midst of one specific moment. "She almost had me,” he said, in regards to his wife's moving vows. “When she was reciting, I lost my breath for a second, but I kept it together!” Luckily, for all of the couple's fans, Rachel gave a little insight into what made her vows so special. She said,

“I did a portion of the vows where I thanked him. I thanked him for allowing me to be myself and respecting me for who I am. That’s something I struggled with in past relationships but I’ve never had that issue with Bryan. He’s so comfortable in who he is and who I am, and in what we have together.”

Given how meaningful and sweet her vows are, is it any wonder why Bryan got a little emotional upon hearing them?

In case you missed it, People previously reported that the couple, who met on Rachel's season of The Bachelorette in 2017, recently got married in Cancun, Mexico on Aug. 24. "We are overwhelmed by all the love and support,” Bryan told the publication. “This is our next chapter.”

There was one part of their ceremony that gave the chiropractor some strong Bachelorette vibes, as he revealed that he was a bit nervous prior to when his longtime love walked down the aisle, “It took me back to the [Bachelorette] days when I was anticipating a date with Rachel,” he said. “But when I saw her all of that went out the window. This beautiful angel was walking toward me and I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s my wife!’”

Rachel, who wore a gorgeous, unique two-piece Randi Rahm gown for her big day, only had one minor qualm about the event. “It went by so fast," she told People, “But our wedding was about us. It was about the life we built together outside of [The Bachelorette]. And we stayed true to who we are. No red roses!”

On Instagram, both the bride and groom detailed just how happy they were to finally exchange vows. Bryan wrote a super special post in honor of his wedding day, as he captioned a photo of the newlyweds with, "Married my best friend this weekend! 🤵🏻♥️👰🏾 Without a doubt, the most memorable time of our lives."

As Bachelor Nation is well aware, Rachel and Bryan's love story first began in 2017 during Season 13 of The Bachelorette. And now, two years after their reality TV journey, the adorable twosome has finally said "I do" in a ceremony filled with emotional moments, Bachelorette vibes, and, of course, so much love.