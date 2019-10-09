Fans may not have seen the end of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Bachelor season coming, but it turns out that Rachel Lindsay predicted that Arie would go back to Lauren Burnham and break up with Becca Kufrin, even before the Bachelor thought of it. In this week's episode of Rachel's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, the former Bachelorette confessed that she had chatted with Arie after he had finished filming, but before she watched any episodes. And based solely on the way he described his first and second choices, Rachel could tell that he cared more for the runner-up than the actual winner.

At the time, Arie made sure to keep the names of the contestants under wraps so as not to spoil the season, but according to Rachel, she heard all she needed to in order to figure out who his heart truly belonged to. In the episode, Rachel explained how she first met Arie at the 2018 Bachelor Winter Games when she, Arie, and JoJo were asked to judge the kissing contest, according to a press release obtained by Bustle. During their time there, the three of them got to spend a great deal of time together, which led to some in-depth conversations about Arie's time as the Bachelor.

"I’m telling Arie, 'Arie, I’m just so excited to watch your season. I’ve never watched a full Bachelor season that I wasn’t on," Rachel recalled about the conversation. "And I don’t want you to tell me who you picked. I just want you to describe them.”

Having had plenty of practice keeping the outcome of his season under wraps, Arie then proceeded to talk about both women, referring to them as number 1 and number 2. "We are listening to him talk about number 1 and it just sounds like somebody who’s good on paper," Rachel said. "They sound like the perfect person, but there’s no emotion behind it. There's no feeling, no passion." But, when he started talking about his runner up, Rachel said his tone changed completely, prompting her to speak up. "And all of a sudden it’s like I raise my hand like I’m in class. And I’m like 'Excuse me Ari, I don’t think you like number 1 the way that you like number 2. I’m afraid.'"

Fans, and Rachel, know by now that "number 1" was Becca and "number 2" was Lauren, and given how the rest of Arie's season played out, Rachel wasn't wrong in questioning how he truly felt about these women. Shortly after getting engaged to Becca, Arie realized that he'd made a mistake and was actually in love with Lauren, his runner-up. The finale saw him breaking up with Becca on-camera — apparently after filming Winter Games with Rachel — and visiting Lauren in the hopes of winning her back. The two of them got engaged during the After the Final Rose special and are now married. Lauren gave birth to their first child, Alessi, back in May.

Indeed, it seems Rachel has a knack for predicting the future. Someone get this lady a lottery ticket ASAP!