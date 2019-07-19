Mirror mirror on the wall, Andy is the shadiest one of them all. With so many Real Housewives cast members trying to curry favor with Andy Cohen, he usually tries to stay neutral. However, he could not help interjecting during the Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 reunion. In a rare display of disdain, Andy Cohen called out Ramona Singer at the RHONY reunion more than a few times. He didn't just read the viewers' questions from the cue cards and let her spin her tale. He had follow-up questions, candid responses, and some straight up shade.

Ramona is the only OG cast member who has been a full-time player during every season of Real Housewives of New York City. Love her or hate her, no one can debate that Ramona is a total all star when it comes to this show. She could not be boring if she tried. In all honesty, she can't help being controversial, as Andy so aptly pointed out with that supercut of her apologizing for having "diarrhea of the mouth" at literally every single reunion.

She faced off against her co-stars to discuss her missteps caught on camera, some more serious than others. But it was really Andy who said what fans were all thinking.

1. Her Interactions With Mario

Bravo

After that aforesaid slip of Ramona moments, Andy began with, "I’ll start with something positive," implying that there was a lot of "negative" to discuss.

2. Her Harry Dubin Hookup

Bravo

Ramona proclaimed, "Harry [Dubin] and I are like great friends." Andy didn't let that slide and asked if they were "friends with benefits."

3. Her Denial Of The Harry Dubin Hookup

Bravo

Ramona repeatedly denied denying the hookup, even though it was caught on camera. Andy pushed, "Ramona, why deny that it happened?" She told him, "I didn’t deny that it happened." Andy moved on with, "You did deny it." Ouch.

4. The Angel Ball Table Mixup

Bravo

Andy didn't mince words when he said, "Table 61, table 62, what’s your excuse for that one?"

5. Her Refusal To Admit That She Lied

Bravo

Andy entered into this one saying, "I want to talk about your second lie that you were busted in. That was one." ICONIC.

6. Her Exclusive Birthday Dinner

Bravo

Andy. Did. Not. Hold. Back. He began with "OK, here's another lie." Then he recounted the flashback scene where she told her friend not to invite Sonja Morgan. Never forget that sideways glance he shot at Sonja when she let Ramona's real age slip during her rebuttal, either.

7. Her Confusion About The Fourth Wall

Bravo

Ramona attempted to explain that she just didn't want her birthday filmed for the show. She tried to explain, "I can’t break the third world, the third line on TV." Andy corrected her by telling her that the correct phrase actually "the fourth wall."

8. Her Reluctance To Show Reality On A Reality TV Show

Bravo

Andy wouldn't let it go after Ramona admitted that she didn't want the show to film her birthday party, even though she bragged about the dinner many times on the show. Andy asked, reminding her who's boss, "By the way, Ramona, why didn’t you want to be filmed?" Then he reminded her, "You are on reality show. Isn’t that showing your real life?"

9. Her Lack Of Lessons Learned

Bravo

Andy asked Ramona, "Do you think that you will ever take this and learn from it? I mean, we’ve done this like eleven times."

10. Her Shift In Blame Toward Bravo

Bravo

Earlier in the season, Ramona made a nasty comment about Bethenny Frankel's late boyfriend Dennis Shields "being on drugs." During the reunion, Ramona said "I'm surprised Bravo even put it up," but Andy didn't let that fliy. Andy told her, "Don’t blame Bravo for putting it up."

11. Her Speech At The Charity Event

Bravo

Before asking any questions, Andy told Ramona "I’ve seen a lot of cringe-worthy moments on this franchise. The New York Loves Kids event was as cringe-worthy as it gets." Ouch, but valid. Very valid.

12. Her Relationships With Her Co-Stars

Bravo

Andy pointed out to Ramona, "You started the season feeling like you were OK with everybody, how do you feel ending the season?" Harsh.

13. Her Former Love Of Pinot Grigio

Bravo

After a montage of Tinsley Mortimer ordering pinot grigio, Andy reminded Ramona, "That used to be your signature drink."

14. Her Confusion Over The Word "Millenials"

Bravo

You just have to see this one for yourselves.

15. Her (Alleged) Self Improvement Efforts

Bravo

Ramona proclaimed, "I’ve been working really hard on myself." Andy wasn't buying it and pushed for specifics. He responded, "What aspect of yourself? You just got busted on like nine lies earlier in the show."

16. Her Changed Outlook Since Season 1

Bravo

Andy recounted how much Ramona has changed since Season 1. He reminded her about the first reunion when she "walked out at that mention of Alex McCord's nude photos" and compared that to her "showing [her] ass" this season.

Andy said exactly what fans have been thinking all season and had no problem putting Ramona in her place. Unfortunately, she probably didn't take any of his hints, advice, or criticism to heart. Just one more clip to add the highlight reel.