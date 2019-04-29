On Monday, less than two weeks after Attorney General Bill Barr released a redacted version of the Mueller report, Trump's deputy attorney general resigned from his position at the Department of Justice. If you're curious what Robert Mueller's boss had to say to Trump about his departure, you can read Rod Rosenstein's resignation letter for yourself. It states he'll be leaving his post on May 11.

CNN correspondent Laura Jarrett, who covers the Justice Department, posted a copy of Rosenstein's letter to Twitter.

More to come ...