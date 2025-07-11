Megan Thee Stallion knows a thing or two about a bangin’ bikini — she created her own Hot Girl Summer swimwear line, after all. But beyond her entrepreneurial pursuits, the “Savage” rapper is also the biggest enthusiast of sexy swimsuits there is. Her go-to swim style ranges from iconic classics to more inventive takes, and her most recent printed micro bikini certainly fell in the latter category.

Meg’s Denim Print Bikini

Usually, wet denim is anything but appealing, but Megan makes it work. In a July 9 Instagram post, the rapper donned a micro bikini in a sage green denim print, complete with seam lines running down the center of the cups, and screen-printed belt loops and a button on the bottoms.

The string bottoms tied at the hips, and the tiny top, behind her neck, revealing plenty of underboob in classic Hot Girl form. She paired the look with a set of gold cuff bracelets, and a necklace with a shining gold beetle pendant.

More Unique Swim

Megan has a penchant for swimwear featuring unique, unexpected details. But she also knows how to elevate a basic bikini. While in Fiji for her guest spot on Love Island USA, Meg took to the beach to prove her vacation dressing prowess.

In a June 20 Instagram post, the rapper brought a simple red string bikini to a whole new level with her intricate cover up. She wore a red crochet bra top, dripping in blue and green gemstones, paired with a screen-printed mesh corset and ruched mini shorts in a mix of psychedelic patterns.

The fun continued with Megan’s funky accessories. For jewelry, she chose a mismatched set of red and turquoise bangle bracelets and chunky light brown hoops. She wore a pair of sandals with a colorful striped platform and a see-through, curled heel, and topped the look off with a giant straw sun hat.