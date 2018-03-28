The Senate is usually considered the better behaved of Congress' two chambers. But in the case of recently passed House legislation amending rules for workplace harassment on Capitol Hill, the Senate has yet to take up a vote. It's a rare situation that's led all 22 female senators to send a letter about harassment to the upper chamber's leadership (read: Sens. Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer), asking for a vote to be called ASAP.
The House passed its legislation as a response to the Me Too movement, after an outbreak of allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct ended or curbed the careers of dozens of high-profile men (and one woman). The lower chamber passed its version of the bill back on Feb. 6.
That bill made substantial changes to how harassment claims against congresspeople and their staff would be handled going forward. Under a 1995 law, such claims require the victim to undergo mandatory counseling and mediation with the accused. Settlements are also paid out of a little-known Treasury fund, rather than by the person against whom the allegations are brought.
The House's bill — as well as the one female senators hope to get a vote on in their chamber — will do away with the mandated counseling and mediation. It will also bar members of Congress and their various staff employees from using Treasury funds or their personal office funds to pay settlements on sexual harassment claims.
Other changes include increasing transparency by releasing a report every six months detailing the claims that have been filed. In addition, the bill makes sexual harassment training mandatory for all congressional members and their staff.
The House's version was spearheaded by Rep. Jackie Speier, who shared her own story of sexual harassment as a young congressional staffer. In the Senate, the quest to get going on a vote has been led by Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar, and Patty Murray.
Another aspect of contention between the House and Senate versions of the bill concerns legal protections for victims who come forward with sexual harassment claims. The House's bill establishes an Office of Employee Advocacy to specifically defend and support the alleged victim. But the Senate's version does not, which the female senators describe as "an inequity" between the two chambers in their recent letter pushing for a vote on the legislation.
Currently, there are six members of Congress who had allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct be made public as a result of the Me Too movement. As a result, several were compelled to resign.
Clearly, reform on the handling of sexual harassment complaints is needed in Congress. And that's prompted all 22 female senators to sign the letter below, urging a vote on proposed legislation to hold Capitol Hill accountable for sexual harassment accusations. Sen. Murray's office provided Bustle with the full letter. It reads:
The female senators hope their efforts will encourage Schumer and McConnell to call a vote on this important legislation. They say if the House can do it, there's no excuse for the Senate to keep stalling.