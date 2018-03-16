Fans of the Real Housewives franchise have become quite acquainted with Kyle Richards' bestie Faye Resnick, who makes cameos on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Although her no-BS persona is rather refreshing (especially in Hollywood), Resnick has no plans to join RHOBH full time. At the recent grand opening of Nassif MD & Associates Medical Spa in Beverly Hills (for which Resnick did the interior designing), she explained to Bustle why being in the Bravo spotlight definitely isn't the life for her.

Although she's basically become a regular on the binge-worthy reality series, she says she doesn't even consider weighing the pros and cons of the potential opportunity to become a full-time cast member. "I'm too — I'm a different kind of girl," Resnick says with a laugh. "I surround myself with people that I really love. I'm not good at acting like I like somebody. I can't do that," Resnick explains.

A handful of her cameos have shown Resnick winding up in hot water with the other women, and she's not about the drama. "I'm too straightforward. I wish I had that gene. But I don't, it's never in me," she says about the ability to befriend people she isn't fond of. "I just constantly wanna like run away, to tell you the truth."

While she supports her best friend's journey on RHOBH, Resnick puts her own work as an interior designer first and foremost — and she likes it that way. "I like what I do, I like my business. Furniture doesn't talk back, doesn't stab you behind your back," she says. "Doesn't do any of those things."

That said, she believes the general tone of the show has evolved in a good way. "Although this season, it's a much better cast. I mean, not a better cast, just a different, kinder, more gentler [cast]," she says.

Resnick's been around to watch so many of the events unfold, and made an appearance in Season 1's infamous "Dinner Party From Hell" episode in 2010. Although she'd pass on the opportunity to be in the cast, she appreciates that the environment isn't as hostile as it used to be.

"This is a different time. You wouldn't be as nervous for somebody now," she says. "Before, there were women who really wanted to take you down." Her advice to new women who make appearances on the show? "I would say, don't speak," she says jokingly.

It's no wonder why Resnick wouldn't jump at the opportunity to be a full-time member, especially she's had so much conflict on the show in the past. In Season 6, for example, Resnick and guest star Kathryn Edwards had an ugly confrontation. Their history dated back to the the O.J. Simpson trial, how they were both involved, and why they were connected through it.

At a dinner party, Edwards confronted Resnick (who was friends with Nicole Brown Simpson) about what was written about her in Resnick's 1994 book Nicole Brown Simpson: The Private Diary of a Life Interrupted. In the book, Resnick alleged that Simpson admitted to having an affair with Marcus Allen, Edwards' soon-to-be husband at the time.

Resnick even got grief from cast members back in Season 1, when Camille Grammer referred to her as the "morally corrupt Faye Resnick." Richards defended her friend's choice to pose in Playboy (which is why she believed Grammer called her "corrupt"), and even called it hypocritical, since Grammer performed in softcore porn. But Grammer insisted it was because she believed Resnick exploited her friend's murder for her benefit.

Throughout the years, Resnick has certainly been used as a compelling plot line on the show. But sorry, her future consists of her business and furniture, neither of which will give her any lip.