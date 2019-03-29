In the beauty world, everyone seems to have a favorite blending sponge. Whether it's an affordable drugstore brand or the original beautyblender, sponges are definitely a personal preference — and, for some, color matters. Until recently, Real Techniques' original sponge only came in orange (except for special holiday launches), — but now they're adding a bunch of new shades to the permanent collection. If you just weren't that into the color orange, these new beauty tools may be for you

Real Techniques was created by sister makeup artists and founders of popular YouTube channel PixiWoo, Samantha and Nicola Chapman. Since its original launch in 2011, the brand has grown to be one of the most recognizable names in affordable beauty tools. From their multi-colored brush sets to their recognizable orange Miracle Complexion Sponge (which won an Allure beauty award in 2018), the brand can be bought in most major drug stores as well as big box retailers like Target and WalMart.

Now, the brand is taking their classic orange sponge and giving it a new look for spring. According to the Real Techniques website, the brand has introduced three new full size beauty sponges all in various shades of pink for spring. Plus, not only are they perfectly pink for the warmer weather, but they come complete with glitter flecks.

Sugar Crush Miracle Complexion Sponge in Berry $6 Real Techniques Buy On Real Techniques

Of course, with all Real Techniques products, the price of the sponge is right. The beauty tool retails for just $6 on the brand's website, and if you want to trade in your orange sponge for a pink one, all three shades of the new sponges are available now.

While Real Techniques has had pink sponges in the past (the brand's Miracle Sculpting Sponge is hot pink), the introduction of their most well-known and top-selling sponge in the pink hue is likely going to garner more than a fair shade of comparisons to the signature pink beautyblender. In fact, some fans have already started pointing out the similarity in shades.

Popular beauty page TrendMood announced the launch of the product on both Twitter and Instagram. Soon, followers were noting the choice of the color pink. What seems to be the most common response to the sponge, however, stems from a tweet and Instagram post sent out by beautyblender.

The tweeted video goes through multiple sponges that the brand appears to be alleging are copies of their original. The first sponge that appears in the video? Yep, the well-known, orange Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge.

Real Techniques founder Samantha Chapman even replied to a tweet she was tagged in, and she may have just had the best response.

There is space for all price points and tools in the massive world of beauty.

Bustle has reached out to both beautyblender and Real Techniques for comment on the tweet.

While it seems unlikely that Real Techniques would magically create a pink sponge in such little time just to return beautyblender's apparent shade, the launch does highlight just how passionate makeup lovers are about their sponge choices. At the end of the day, though, there are now even more to choose from, and who doesn't love that?