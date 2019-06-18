Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21, and even if you haven't seen any of the other movies, it'll be pretty easy to follow. After all, a ton of kids who hadn't even been born when the other three movies came out (the latest, Toy Story 3, was released in 2010) are going to want to see this one, and they'll probably still love it because the toys can talk! But, if you do want a recap of the first three Toy Story movies before you head into this one, keep reading. At least this way you won't be left wondering who the heck Bonnie is and what happened to Andy.

But, before we take things back to '95, here's a little about what goes in in Toy Story 4 so you know what we're leading up to. The plot of the fourth movie centers around a new toy, Forky (Tony Hale), who a little girl named Bonnie (Madeleine McGraw) made in arts and crafts class. Forky has an existential crisis over the fact that he was originally just a spork and runs away from home. Woody (Tom Hanks) leaves to go after him and reunites with Bo Peep (Annie Potts), and the remaining toys — Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) included — have to try to find Woody. Basically, everyone is looking for everyone, and they're also looking for meaning in life, because this is a Pixar movie.

Now, depending on how much you've seen of the other movies, that either made complete sense or none at all. Also depending, here's a refresher of the first three movies or a ton of brand new information:

What Happens In Toy Story (1995)?

MoviesHistory on YouTube

The first movie centers around two toys, Woody and Buzz Lightyear, meeting each other and forming a rivalry. All the toys in the movie are owned by a kid named Andy (John Morris). Woody is a cowboy toy, who Andy has had for a long time, and Buzz Lightyear is a flashy new astronaut toy, who draws attention from Andy and from the other toys. Woody and Buzz end up getting lost together and have to make their way back to Andy before his family moves homes without them. Not only do they find Andy, but they find friendship, as well. Aww.

What Happens In Toy Story 2 (1999)?

MoviesHistory on YouTube

In Toy Story 2, Woody gets lost from everyone else and finds out the truth about his origin story. A toy collector finds Woody and takes him home where the cowboy discovers he's based on a character from a western TV series. He also meets the other character toys from the series that the collector owns, including a cowgirl named Jessie (Joan Cusack). The toy collector plans to sell the toys to a museum, but thanks to a rescue mission led by Buzz Lightyear, Woody is able to get back home, along with Jessie and a horse named Bullseye, who become Andy's new toys.

What Happens In Toy Story 3 (2010)?

Walt Disney Studios on YouTube

Toy Story 2 explores the idea that Woody is scared for the day that Andy leaves home, and in Toy Story 3 that day actually comes. In this movie, Andy is heading off to college and all the toys start worrying about their fate. During the preparation for Andy's move, the toys accidentally get donated to a daycare, where Woody meets a girl named Bonnie. The toys do make it back home — they always do — but before Andy heads off to college, Woody formulates a plan for Andy to donate them to Bonnie. Also, Andy tells Bonnie a little bit about all the toys and thanks they as he leaves her house and it's just a real emotional doozy.

And that's what leads us into Toy Story 4, in which all the toys belong to Bonnie and have to complete yet another rescue mission. Will they make it home this time? They do have a lot of experience under their belts, so I'm thinking they'll be just fine.