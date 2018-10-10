Redecorate With These 13 Walmart.com Home Decor Finds For Your Tiny Apartment

It takes some effort to make a space truly feel like home, but that task becomes all the more challenging when your square footage is extremely limited. Fortunately, with just a few small space decor hacks, you can make even the most cramped shoebox apartment look magical.

Shopping for tiny apartment home goods doesn't have to be hard, though, especially since Walmart.com offers so many budget-friendly and stylish choices that can help you to make your apartment feel more grown-up. Here's a start: find storage solutions that actually work for you, wall decorations that enhance your overall space, and a few simple room accessories that work hard — while requiring minimal effort on your end.

Instead of shying away from bold colors and patterns, or avoiding purely decorative items all together, think about how you can use accent pieces to open up your space. A rug can pull a room together, and a couple of mirrors work magic, creating room-enlarging optical illusions. Whether you live in a small studio or share space with roommates, a few choice decor picks can totally transform a bleak situation into your ideal nest.

Shop these 13 tiny apartment picks from Walmart.com, and get ready to watch your room transform!

Add Dimension With An Abstract Work On Canvas

Reflect A Bigger Space With These Mini Mirrors

Mainstays 3-Piece Round Mirror Set $25 Walmart One big mirror can definitely amplify your space, but if your quarters are especially cramped, there's not always enough room for a full-length piece. Skip the gallery wall and cluster three mirrors together to create the illusion of a bigger room without taking up an entire wall. Shop Now

Tie Your Room Together With A Simple Area Rug

Safavieh Fiesta Azura Geometric Shag Area Rug or Runner $115 Walmart Never underestimate the impact of a good rug. While solid colored picks can feel dull (and frankly, a little dorm room-y), a geometric Turkish rug with pops of color grounded in a white base makes for a pretty floor-opener. When you go just a step above minimalism, something clicks. Shop Now

Stash Assorted Items With A Multi-Purpose Basket

Create A Table Anywhere With A Colorful Serving Tray

Convenience Concepts Palm Beach Serving Tray $29 Walmart Nice serving trays are a key room accent for staying organized. They can easily hold magazines you're planning to read, mail you need to open, or even your keys or other household trimmings — and they can be picked up and moved in a snap, so you don't have to worry about building up piles of stuff on your kitchen table. Shop Now

Extend Tiny Windows With Floor Length Curtains

Mainstays Marjorie Sheer Voile Curtain Panel $5 Walmart If your windows are on the small side, don't hesitate to try extra-long curtains. White, sheer panels can allow filtered light into your room, so it never feels too dark or cluttered. Plus, their light hue and long length create an optical illusion of your windows being larger than they really are. Shop Now

Give Your Walls A Glow With Elevated String Lights

LED Round Rattan Ball 5' String Light Fill $7 Walmart There may come a time in your life when you start to tire of the Christmas lights you've hung on your wall — but that doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to string lights for good! This rattan pick will emit a gentle glow so you can avoid using harsh overhead lighting, making your apartment feel much more elevated and cozy. Shop Now

Stash Stuff In This Pretty Ottoman With Storage

Safavieh Amelia Tufted Storage Ottoman $132 Walmart Storage ottomans are a longtime organizing hero — but with its perfect marigold color and sturdy structure, this one stands out from the pack. It's large enough to store a good quantity of miscellaneous clutter, and it's strong enough to double as an extra chair. Shop Now

Free Up Surface Space With A Space-Saving Floor Lamp

Versanora Arco Floor Lamp with Shade $60 Walmart With its long, arched neck, this floor lamp luxuriates in vertical space — but it doesn't take up a ton of room on your floor, since it has a compact base. Position it by a reading chair or next to your bed to create an extra-cozy nook. Shop Now

Optimize Corners With These Extra-Special Shelves

Kiera Grace Priva 7" Corner Shelves $11 Walmart The corners of your room are very valuable real estate — make use of them! This modern corner shelf is a sweet spot for a potted plant or even a few books. Just don't overload it: this pick is best for purely decorative accents. Shop Now

Get Sneaky Storage With A Transforming Coffee Table

Mainstays Lift-Top Coffee Table $67 Walmart Is your coffee table working as hard as it could be? This affordable option has a lift top that can double as a more accessible work or eating surface for when you're sitting on the couch. Consider this a must-have if you don't have the room for a kitchen table. Shop Now

Go Bright and Bold With This Cute Removable Wallpaper

RoomMates Palm Leaf Peel & Stick Wallpaper $35 Walmart If your walls are totally blank — even if they're perfectly bright and white — they can end up making your space feel much smaller than it really is. A bit of pattern (in the form of this trendy banana leaf wallpaper) can work hard to add dimension to a room. Stick it on a single wall for an accent, or apply it to the back of a plain bookcase for a subtler look. Shop Now

Create a Neat Entryway With A Multifunctional Shelf

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.