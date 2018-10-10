Redecorate With These 13 Walmart.com Home Decor Finds For Your Tiny Apartment
It takes some effort to make a space truly feel like home, but that task becomes all the more challenging when your square footage is extremely limited. Fortunately, with just a few small space decor hacks, you can make even the most cramped shoebox apartment look magical.
Shopping for tiny apartment home goods doesn't have to be hard, though, especially since Walmart.com offers so many budget-friendly and stylish choices that can help you to make your apartment feel more grown-up. Here's a start: find storage solutions that actually work for you, wall decorations that enhance your overall space, and a few simple room accessories that work hard — while requiring minimal effort on your end.
Instead of shying away from bold colors and patterns, or avoiding purely decorative items all together, think about how you can use accent pieces to open up your space. A rug can pull a room together, and a couple of mirrors work magic, creating room-enlarging optical illusions. Whether you live in a small studio or share space with roommates, a few choice decor picks can totally transform a bleak situation into your ideal nest.
Shop these 13 tiny apartment picks from Walmart.com, and get ready to watch your room transform!
Add Dimension With An Abstract Work On Canvas
Trademark Fine Art "Unintentional Beauty" Canvas Art by Carrie Schmitt
$39
When you have minimal space to work with, choose a canvas-mounted artwork for maximum impact. It will add dimension to your wall without requiring any annoying (and expensive) framing. Plus, the abstract design of this piece makes for a pretty yet versatile statement piece.
Reflect A Bigger Space With These Mini Mirrors
Mainstays 3-Piece Round Mirror Set
$25
One big mirror can definitely amplify your space, but if your quarters are especially cramped, there's not always enough room for a full-length piece. Skip the gallery wall and cluster three mirrors together to create the illusion of a bigger room without taking up an entire wall.
Tie Your Room Together With A Simple Area Rug
Safavieh Fiesta Azura Geometric Shag Area Rug or Runner
$115
Never underestimate the impact of a good rug. While solid colored picks can feel dull (and frankly, a little dorm room-y), a geometric Turkish rug with pops of color grounded in a white base makes for a pretty floor-opener. When you go just a step above minimalism, something clicks.
Stash Assorted Items With A Multi-Purpose Basket
Household Essentials Tall Water Hyacinth Wicker Basket with Handles
$36
Dirty laundry. Extra blankets. Magazines. Plastic bags.These are all things that can look messy when left to their own devices — but when you nestle them neatly inside a tall, structured basket, they don't dare threaten the tranquility of your space.
Create A Table Anywhere With A Colorful Serving Tray
Convenience Concepts Palm Beach Serving Tray
$29
Nice serving trays are a key room accent for staying organized. They can easily hold magazines you're planning to read, mail you need to open, or even your keys or other household trimmings — and they can be picked up and moved in a snap, so you don't have to worry about building up piles of stuff on your kitchen table.
Extend Tiny Windows With Floor Length Curtains
Mainstays Marjorie Sheer Voile Curtain Panel
$5
If your windows are on the small side, don't hesitate to try extra-long curtains. White, sheer panels can allow filtered light into your room, so it never feels too dark or cluttered. Plus, their light hue and long length create an optical illusion of your windows being larger than they really are.
Give Your Walls A Glow With Elevated String Lights
LED Round Rattan Ball 5' String Light Fill
$7
There may come a time in your life when you start to tire of the Christmas lights you've hung on your wall — but that doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to string lights for good! This rattan pick will emit a gentle glow so you can avoid using harsh overhead lighting, making your apartment feel much more elevated and cozy.
Stash Stuff In This Pretty Ottoman With Storage
Safavieh Amelia Tufted Storage Ottoman
$132
Storage ottomans are a longtime organizing hero — but with its perfect marigold color and sturdy structure, this one stands out from the pack. It's large enough to store a good quantity of miscellaneous clutter, and it's strong enough to double as an extra chair.
Free Up Surface Space With A Space-Saving Floor Lamp
Versanora Arco Floor Lamp with Shade
$60
With its long, arched neck, this floor lamp luxuriates in vertical space — but it doesn't take up a ton of room on your floor, since it has a compact base. Position it by a reading chair or next to your bed to create an extra-cozy nook.
Optimize Corners With These Extra-Special Shelves
Kiera Grace Priva 7" Corner Shelves
$11
The corners of your room are very valuable real estate — make use of them! This modern corner shelf is a sweet spot for a potted plant or even a few books. Just don't overload it: this pick is best for purely decorative accents.
Get Sneaky Storage With A Transforming Coffee Table
Mainstays Lift-Top Coffee Table
$67
Is your coffee table working as hard as it could be? This affordable option has a lift top that can double as a more accessible work or eating surface for when you're sitting on the couch. Consider this a must-have if you don't have the room for a kitchen table.
Go Bright and Bold With This Cute Removable Wallpaper
RoomMates Palm Leaf Peel & Stick Wallpaper
$35
If your walls are totally blank — even if they're perfectly bright and white — they can end up making your space feel much smaller than it really is. A bit of pattern (in the form of this trendy banana leaf wallpaper) can work hard to add dimension to a room. Stick it on a single wall for an accent, or apply it to the back of a plain bookcase for a subtler look.
Create a Neat Entryway With A Multifunctional Shelf
Kiera Grace Kian 24" Wall Shelf with 5 Pegs
$20
If your apartment doesn't have an entryway or a communal closet, fear not: this super-simple shelf doubles as a place to stash keys and mail, as well as umbrellas, bags, and coats. Consider it a vertical mudroom.
