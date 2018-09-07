At some point in our lives, we all live in a really tiny, small, cramped, ridiculously inconvenient apartment. For me, that was back in college, when the bathroom was just big enough to pee in and literally nothing else. Once the tiny home trend caught on, people were like, "Okay, let's make this work." Now, many of us are living in small spaces... by choice. Regardless of your situation, if you're working with a tiny house or apartment, these 18 products for people who live in small spaces will not only make it easier to neatly store all your stuff, but they'll optimize what little space you have to work with, so it feels less like you're living in a can of sardines.

It's hard not to feel claustrophobic in a small home. There's stuff everywhere. You can't scratch your butt without knocking something over. You have to sacrifice things you normally wouldn't. ("Well, I guess I don't really need a single chair to sit on.") No more.

These days, you can find all sorts of tiny home products that are functional, efficient, and even pretty to look out. Get creative, make smart use of your space, and check out these 18 items.

1 Drop-Leaf Table Ingatorp Drop-Leaf Table, White $129 IKEA This cute table is ideal, because it's small enough for even the tiniest of kitchens, but if you have the room and want to entertain guests, just expand the ends and it's like you've got a brand new table. How efficient! Buy Now

2 Storage Rack Erin Wall Mounted Storage Rack $148 Anthropologie When you live in tight quarters, it helps to think up, not out. You don't have a ton of surface area to use, so think about the space above your head. This vertical storage rack makes good use of wall space without really taking up much room. Buy Now

3 Towel Rack Folded Towel Rack $18.99 Organize-It While we're on the subject of storage racks, this towel rack isn't a bad idea either. Towels typically end up taking up valuable space in closets and cabinets. Use your room more efficiently and keep them folded and stored in a wall rack. Buy Now

7 Magnetic Spice Rack YAMAZAKI home 2410 Plate Magnetic Spice Rack, White $25.40 Amazon Spice racks are nice and all, aside from the space they take up. If you have no space to spare, this rack hangs out on the side of your fridge, so you get to organize your jars without taking up much-needed room. A win-win! Buy Now

8 Over-The-Door Ironing Board Honey-Can-Do Door Hanging Ironing Board $23.89 Amazon Not having enough room for an ironing board stinks, but having wrinkly clothes is worse. Neither one is a problem with this ironing board that fits over the door. When you need to smooth out some wrinkles, just expand the board down and get to work. Easy. Buy Now

9 A Tiny Humidifier LED Humidifier Gohome Mini Humidifier $11.98 Amazon Even if you live in a small space, the air inside can get ridiculously dry. We all know a dry home can wreak havoc on your nose, throat, and eyes. This mini humidifier can go just about anywhere, and — let's be honest — look at how darn cute it is. Buy Now

11 Under-The-Shelf Storage Rack 2 Pack - SimpleHouseware Under Shelf Basket, White Amazon Over the door, inside the cabinet, on the side of the fridge — what other random places can you use to store stuff? How about under a shelf? When you get a little creative, you find all sorts of ways to make use of the limited space in a small home. These racks can be used for just about anything — kitchen supplies, paperwork, hand towels, and beyond. Buy Now

12 Bed Shelf Bamboo Bunk Bed Shelf $24.99 Bed Bath & Beyond Night tables are awesome... except when you don't have the space for one. This bed shelf is meant for top bunk beds, but it attaches to the frame or end rails, so you can use it on just about any bed. It holds up to 25 pounds and takes up just a wee bit of space. Buy Now

13 Multifunctional Ottoman Filbert Multifunctional Ottoman/ Twin Guest Bed $414.99 Overstock Okay so, if you're really tight on space, I mean *really* tight, forget buying a regular bed and opt for this ottoman that unfolds into a bed. What will science think of next? Buy Now