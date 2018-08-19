The town of Monterey has not seen the last of the women from Big Little Lies, as the show's second season just wrapped filming. Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman marked the end of Big Little Lies Season 2 filming by posting pictures and heartfelt messages on Instagram. The posts were sure to mention the cast and crew, and both included a special message for director Andrea Arnold. Kidman shared a picture of herself wearing a shirt with the names of the main cast members, while Witherspoon posted a collage of photos from the set, including costars Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern, Meryl Streep, Shailene Woodley, and Kathryn Newton. The photos offer up a behind-the-scenes look at Big Little Lies Season 2 that will have fans of the show even more excited to see the new episodes.

On Saturday, Witherspoon shared the snapshots from set, which appear to have been taken over the course of the filming. In the caption, she included a special message about how the cast and crew has uplifted her and teased the new season for fans. She wrote:

"Feeling so grateful to my #BigLittle Lies family on our last day of shooting Season 2! You have all inspired me, supported me, made me laugh & cry. Making the second season even more exciting than the last (I can't wait for y'all to see it!!) Thank you HBO and our amazing Director Andrea Arnold! Big love to my sisters Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz."

Same, Witherspoon, same.

In the photo set, the main cast can be seen at some of the familiar sights from the first season. There's the school grounds, the coffee shop where the women were first introduced, and the beautiful beach view. The first season of Big Little Lies was intended as a miniseries based on the novel by Liane Moriarty, but the show was unexpectedly given a second season. It's not yet clear where the new episodes will take the characters, but it appears the small town setting will remain part of the show. The Instagram post doesn't include any true spoilers from the new season, unlike the leaked photo of Witherspoon's character Madeline hurling an ice-cream cone at Meryl Streep. Streep is set to star as Celeste's mother-in-law.

Kidman also shared a sentimental message about filming the second season on Instagram. In the photo, she wears a sweatshirt with the main characters. It reads "Celeste & Jane & Bonnie & Renata & Madeline". The "n" in Madeline is a bit askew so it reads "lie". In the caption, Kidman wrote:

"That's a wrap on #BigLittleLies Season 2 filming! What a beautiful journey this has been with my Monterey 5 sisters and our passionate dedicated crew. Thank you HBO for the amazing opportunity and thank you Andrea Arnold for being our fearless leader, and of course the one and only Meryl Streep for believing in us. I love you all. xx" .

It's an amazing tribute, but her shirt is particularly intriguing. Is that falling "L" a clue? The women all share a pretty serious secret that could drive them apart in Season 2.

Both stars included a special message for Arnold, who is behind the camera for the second season. The first season was directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, but he stepped away to pursue other projects. Arnold is an English director, and has produced several award-winning films including American Honey and Fish Tank. Dern also posted a message for Arnold on Instagram, posting a photo wearing the director's name. She wrote: "Andrea Arnold. Wrapping our Big Little Lies journey today. Loving you and my tribe of sisters." Woodley and Kravitz haven't yet shared their thoughts on finishing the new season, but Kravitz did share a funny post about missing out on the cast photos back in June.

There is no official release date for the second season of the HBO series, but it is due out some time in 2019. It's difficult to say what is in store for the women of Monterey, but fans can anticipate Streep's character will stir drama in the small town. Either way, it's great that this amazing cast was able to unite once again, and that they shared these special photos and messages with fans ahead of the new episodes.