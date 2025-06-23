Matthew Broome had just graduated from drama school when he stepped into the lavish world of The Buccaneers, Apple TV+’s Edith Wharton adaptation. It was his screen debut — not that you’d know it from the actor’s swoon-worthy performance as Guy Thwarte, a dashing and cash-strapped young man who attempts to woo an American woman against a backdrop of jaw-dropping British estates. “I struggle to keep a straight face sometimes, because I’m just mesmerized by the production of it,” he tells Bustle.

The first season saw Guy compete for Nan’s (Kristine Froseth) affections — only to sacrifice his own romantic prospects to help Nan’s sister, Jinny (Imogen Waterhouse), escape her dangerous husband. Now, in Season 2, Guy finds himself looking after Jinny as their makeshift family hides out in Italy. “I think he’s really grown up this season,” Broome says. “Partly that’s because I feel like I’ve grown up as well. Obviously, Season 1 was my first job. So I look at me on [Season 1], and I’m like, I’m a little baby... well, I still am.”

Admittedly, the 24-year-old actor is still on the young side, but that hasn’t stopped him from making his mark on the industry. In addition to The Buccaneers, Broome starred in Prime Video’s immensely popular My Fault: London earlier this year, and is set to reprise his role in two upcoming sequels. As Nick, a blond, street-racing bad boy, he flexed his range — and sparked a viral reaction from fans, who proved they’re here for his leading-man energy no matter the genre.

Broome admits that in the wake of My Fault, he’s noticed an uptick in interactions with viewers. “Things have shifted a little,” he says. “It’s always so nice when it happens, to know that people are loving the work.”

Below, Broome opens up about Buccaneers theories, the art of longing, and whether he’d join another buzzy period romance.

What was your take on Guy’s journey going into Season 2?

I was just really excited to have a clear purpose, and that was to protect this child and Jinny. [In] Season 1, he’s quite lost and looking for his purpose. From the get-go, Season 2 is like: This is your role. He has to step up. That was exciting to delve into, doing something so much more mature than he is ready for.

There are theories that Theo might be romantically drawn to Guy. Is that something you’ve ever wondered or theorized about, or could see?

This is the first I’ve ever heard of this! I’m excited to relay that back to Guy [Remmers, who plays Theo]. That is an interesting take on it. It’s definitely brotherly love there, and I think [it] comes with that jealousy and all sorts of things. But who knows? It’s up to interpretation.

Apple TV+

Speaking of, what are you excited for with the My Fault sequel?

Just to see where this story is going to go next in this setting, in London. It’s always fun to revisit and come back to it and see how I’ve developed — and how the character will as well.

I feel like both of these characters are big-time yearners. As an actor, is there a trick that helps you convey that?

I think you tap into things that you long for, like food. Sometimes I long for a pizza, and I know what that feels like! You can relate at any level. But when you really tap into the story and what the character wants, you can access it quite easily, because it’s something that everyone knows and feels.

Amazon MGM Studios

And in the case of someone like Guy, especially this season, he’s pining from afar. Why do you think that’s so resonant with viewers?

I think everyone’s felt it. They’re sitting alone in their room, thinking about someone who isn’t with them right now. And to think that someone is out there thinking of you is such a nice feeling.

I’ve seen fans dream-casting you to play a love interest in Bridgerton for one of the later books that would hopefully be adapted into a season. Is that something you’ve seen?

I have seen it. I’m not familiar with who it is — someone called Michael? I’ve been sent it by people.

Apple TV+

Is that a world that you’re like... maybe a few years down the line, I’m open?

I think my home is at The Buccaneers.

You’ve chosen your period romance.

Yeah. [Laughs] This is my team.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

