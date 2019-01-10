This may be hard to believe, but Reese Witherspoon used to hide her Oscar. She revealed the surprising fact in an interview with Vogue published on Thursday. In 2006, Witherspoon took home the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of June Carter in Walk the Line, which was well-deserved. One would think you'd put the gold statue in a place for all to see, but the fact that Witherspoon didn't speaks volumes about how women are made to feel about embracing success.

Don't worry, the Big Little Lies star now proudly displays her Oscar in her home, alongside the hardbound scripts of many of the movies she once starred, including Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, Wild, Water for Elephants, Devil's Knot, and 1998's Twilight, not to be confused with 2008's Twilight starring Kristen Stewart.

As Witherspoon told Vogue about taking her award out from hiding,

"I used to hide my Oscar. But then I was like, 'Why shouldn’t I put it out here in the living room?'"

Witherspoon didn't explain in detail to Vogue about why she hid her Oscar for so long, but it certainly seems like the Hello Sunshine company owner felt like it might be too boastful. Well, not anymore, because the statue now sits out for all to admire.

More often than not, women are afraid to brag about their triumphs. For far too long, women have been made to feel bad if they touted their successes. It's taken a long time for women to reach a point where we feel like it's OK to praise ourselves and our achievements. Every women should own their accomplishments and not allow anyone to tell them otherwise.

Witherspoon isn't the only accomplished-woman to feel as if she once couldn't be confident in the amazing things she was doing in life. Another powerhouse who can relate to the Draper James founder is Jennifer Lopez. As InStyle's December cover star, Lopez opened about finding confidence and once feeling like she wasn't good enough. Eventually, the World of Dance judge found her way and now she isn't scared to brag about herself.

The Second Act star told the magazine, "When I first started, it was always a matter of 'Am I good? Am I good enough? Do I need to be better? What can I do to be better?' Now I know I’m really good at this. So I just want to do it." Lopez told The New York Times something similar in her Oct. 31 profile for the publication. "I want what I deserve." She didn't stop there and said,

"Understanding my own worth and value as a person made me understand it differently in my work, as well. [It] has been a long journey for me. And so I’m very proud to stand in the shoes of, yes, I think I do deserve more."

Well, clearly Witherspoon now understands how valuable she is and what she deserves. And like Lopez, Witherspoon is no longer afraid to be confident in her victories, like taking home an Academy Award — and putting it on display.