When Regina King stepped onstage to accept her Golden Globe for her performance in If Beale Street Could Talk, she had a lot to say. She didn't just dole out thank you's — though there were plenty of those to go around — she also used the moment to make a pledge for the coming years, and ask others to join in with her. Regina King's 2019 Golden Globes speech was essentially a call to action, asking anyone watching to step up and work toward gender equality in the workplace.

"The reason why we do this is because we understand that our microphones are big and we're speaking for everyone," King said toward the end of her speech. "I just wanna say that I'm going to use my platform right now to say that in the next two years, everything I produce — I am making a vow, and it's going to be tough — to make sure that everything I produce is going to be 50 percent women. I just challenge anyone out there who is in a position of power — not just in our industry, in all industries — I challenge you to challenge yourself and stand with us in solidarity and do the same.”

