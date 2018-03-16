Slaughter's chief of staff, Liam Fitzsimmons, issued a statement Friday. It reads in part:
According to the Democrat & Chronicle, Slaughter was a role model for many young women who entered the political arena after her. As chair of the Monroe County Democratic Party, Jamie Romero told the Democrat & Chronicle that Slaughter was an "icon." Romero went on to say, "I know many, including myself, would not be where they are today without the support and guidance from Louise." Slaughter was the representative for most of Monroe County.
Slaughter was born in 1929 in Harlan County, Kentucky. After moving to Fairport, New York, following her graduation from the University of Kentucky, Slaughter's first political fight came about in the early 1970s. She and her husband tried to stop bulldozers from tearing apart beech and maple trees in the Hart's Wood forest. They failed in that endeavor, but Slaughter had caught the political bug.
After three unsuccessful runs for the Monroe County Legislature, Slaughter finally won in 1976. She went on to serve two terms in New York's state assembly before running for the House of Representatives in 1986. By winning that election, Slaughter became the first woman to represent Western New York in the House. She was subsequently reelected to her position no less than 15 times.
