Martha McSally, the 2018 Republican candidate in Arizona's U.S. Senate race, didn't have much time to mourn her loss to Democratic opponent Kyrsten Sinema. On Tuesday morning, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced that Martha McSally had been appointed to the Senate, where she will serve as former Sen. John McCain's replacement until 2020, when the seat will be subject to a vote.

The appointment doesn't come as a huge surprise, as McSally lost the race to Sinema by only 1.7 percentage points, and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell reportedly supported her for the position, as Vox wrote. It does have one surprising consequence, though. As the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers wrote on Twitter, Arizona will now become the sixth state with an all-female delegation in the Senate, joining California, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Nevada, and Washington.

"With her experience and long record of service, Martha is uniquely qualified to step up and fight for Arizona’s interests in the U.S. Senate," Ducey said in a statement to the Arizona Republic. "I thank her for taking on this significant responsibility and look forward to working with her and Senator-Elect Sinema to get positive things done.”

"I am humbled and grateful to have this opportunity to serve and be a voice for all Arizonans," McSally said, also in a statement to the Arizona Republic. "I look forward to working with Senator-Elect Kyrsten Sinema and getting to work from day one."

Arizona's regulations about Senate replacements mean that McCain's former seat will come up for a vote in both 2020 and 2022, when McCain's term actually would have ended, according to CNBC. That special election in 2020, as CNBC wrote, offers Democrats what they believe is one of their best chances to pick up a Republican-controlled seat in the next election.

McSally has a long and distinguished record in the military, and she entered the midterm race already serving as an Arizona representative in the House. As the Arizona Republic explained, though, there are still numerous factors that could make McSally an unpopular choice in 2020 despite the fact that she came so close to winning in 2018.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images

She made some enemies on the right when she was seen to have snubbed McCain, a misstep which she later apologized to John's widow Cindy McCain for. Her stance on President Donald Trump also hasn't been entirely constant, as The Washington Post wrote. While she initially positioned herself as one of Trump's Republican critics, that changed when she ran for the Senate and switched to publicly supporting him.

As the Arizona Republic's editorial board wrote in an piece endorsing Sinema, McSally has voted with Trump 97 percent of the time from her position in the House. She also takes a fairly hardline position on abortion; as the Arizona Republic reported during the primary in which she turfed out fellow Republican candidate Kelli Ward, McSally said that she was pro-life and only for allowing abortion in cases of rape, incest, or when the mother's life was in danger.

Now, McSally will have almost two years to make her case to Arizona's citizens before she presumably runs for reelection in 2020.