Fenty Beauty has pretty much taken over the world of makeup, and for good reason. When it first launched with its 50-shade foundation range, it essentially pioneered the movement that saw numerous brands following suit and diversifying their own foundation offerings. From there, it just kept getting bigger and better. So it makes sense that every time there's a new Fenty Beauty launch, fans cannot contain their excitement. If you are one such fan, hold your breath, because Rihanna just announced Fenty Beauty's new brow line, and it sounds like the launch beauty-lovers have been waiting for.

You can imagine onlookers' pure delight when Rihanna made an appearance at Sephora's Store Leadership Conference in Las Vegas. Appearing in a total MAJOR purple suit, the star came bearing gifts in the form of brand new, previously un-announced Fenty information.

Speaking to the audience, she remarked, "I was not gonna come all the way to Vegas empty handed, so we're gonna give you guys an exclusive sneak peek of one of the next products coming out. The very next product coming out."

The moment was shared by Twitter user @fentibetter, who then shared a video of the big reveal, which showed the new product line of eyebrow pencils. The pencil appears to be named the "Ultra Fine Pencil", and comes in 14 shades to cater to all, from light to dark hues, along with red and beige shades.

This news was then echoed by beauty insider Instagram account @trendmood1 who claimed the release date of the product would be 23 August (in Sephora stores in the U.S. at least). Alongside a montage of pictures from Rihanna's announcement, the account wrote: "#SneakPeeks 👀👀 🚨Here is what’s coming next! By #FentyBeauty 🖤 NEW Products 🙀😍👀 this time for our #BROWS ! Say hello to Ultra Fine #BrowPencil & Styler in 14!!! Different shades ..Will be available ➡️ AUGUST 23RD online @fentybeauty#sephora"

It's worth noting that Fenty Beauty has not officially shared the news on their social media accounts, but here's hoping it's all legit and that the range will be hitting UK shores really soon.

In the mean time, we can all rest assured that there's plenty more Fenty goodness to get all excited about. The brand recently announced they will be launching a new base, named the Pro Filter Hydrating Foundation. The new formula will come in 50 shades to correlate with the OG Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation (so if you've already tried that, you'll be the same shade in this formulation).

The new formula differs from the soft matte original as it focuses on hydration and is therefore ideal for skin types that sit on the less dry-oily side. As well as the new foundation, there will also be a brand new hydrating primer out (the Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer) that works alongside the base.

Both the Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation and the Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer will be available on 15 August 2019, at both Boots and Harvey Nichols (online and in-store).