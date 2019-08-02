Fenty Beauty has changed the beauty industry in a lot of profound ways, the most important of which has to be the way they've acted as a pioneer in diversifying makeup. Fenty was one of the first brands to release a foundation range with a truly diverse number of shades that catered to all skin tones. So it really comes as no surprise that the brand is launching a brand new complexion formula to continue their good work. But when will Fenty's new foundation be available in the UK? Read on to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming UK release.

Let's start with what the new product actually is. The Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation is a "first-of-its-kind" formula, according to the brand. Not only does it offer medium to full coverage, it also boasts super long wear yet with a natural finish. But its biggest claim is that it has an ultra-hydrating formula, so despite giving good coverage, it won't feel cakey or drying. Sounds like the dream right?

It's no surprise that the foundation will be available in an impressive 50 shades to suit all skin tones. Each of these shades will correlate to a Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, so if you've already tried that, you will be the same shade in both.

This new addition will be different from the OG Fenty Beauty foundation because of its variation in formula. While the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation is definitely more of a highly pigmented option that provides a firmly matte finish and is great for oil-prone skin types, this new hydrating foundation caters to complexions which are normal-dry that may find the original version a little much.

Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty

Launching alongside the new hydrating foundation is the Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer, which can be used before both foundations; the old formula for normal skin types and the new formula for extra dry skin. If you prefer more of a matte finish however you should opt for the Pro Filt'r Mattifying Primer, which fights shine and controls excess oil like a dream.

If you're interested in trying out the new additions (and really, who isn't?), the good news is that you won't have to wait for long in the UK. Both the Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation and the Pro Filt’r Hydrating Primer will be available on 15 August 2019, at both Boots and Harvey Nichols (online and in-store).

Fenty Beauty

Rihanna has previously talked about her passion for ensuring Fenty Beauty offers the correct textures for customers. She told Time:

"Texture is the most important part of the Fenty Beauty brand," and added: "It was really important to me that each product is made to easily build and layer with lightweight textures that are flexible even when you want to re-apply."

The star has also talked about how proud she has been in the past while watching Fenty fans being able to find a foundation shade that actually matches their skin tone.

"I never could have anticipated the emotional connection that women are having with the products and the brand as a whole," she explained. "Some are finding their shade of foundation for the first time, getting emotional at the counter. That’s something I will never get over."