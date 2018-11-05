Yet another celebrity doesn't want Trump to use their art as a part of his campaign. After news broke that one of her many hit songs was reportedly being played a Trump rally, Rihanna let Twitter know exactly how she felt.

It all started on Sunday afternoon when Trump was in Chattanooga, Tenn., stumping for Marsha Blackburn. She currently represents the 7th Congressional District of Tennessee, and is vying to be the state's first woman senator. (Taylor Swift publicly endorsed and voted for Blackburn's Democratic opponent, Phil Bredesen.) "If you want to stop the liberal agenda of high taxes and high crime, you need to vote for Marsha," Trump told the audience of about 12,000 people in Chattanooga, according to The Tennessean.

According to Post White House bureau chief Philip Rucker, Rihanna's "Please Don't Stop The Music" was playing at the time. He compared the atmosphere of the rally to a sporting event. "It's been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics. Currently, Rihanna’s "Don't Stop the Music" is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game," Rucker tweeted on Sunday. "Everyone's loving it."

About 90 minutes later, Rihanna weighed in — and she was not pleased. "Not for much longer...me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies," Rihanna tweeted.

Rihanna also thanked the Post reporter for alerting her to the song's use. "So thanks for the heads up philip!" she wrote.

Rihanna isn't the only singer who doesn't want Trump to play their songs at his campaign rallies. When songs by Grammy winner Adele started appearing at rallies, her spokesperson had to clarify that Adele didn't give permission to have the songs played.

When Trump played "It's the End of The World as We Know It (and I Feel Fine) at a rally for his opposition to the Iran nuclear deal in September 2015, R.E.M. asked Trump to stop using their song. "While we do not authorize or condone the use of our music at this political event, and do ask that these candidates cease and desist from doing so, let us remember that there are things of greater importance at stake here. The media and the American voter should focus on the bigger picture, and not allow grandstanding politicians to distract us from the pressing issues of the day and of the current Presidential campaign," the band's official statement said. (R.E.M's lead singer Michale Stipe was a bit more colorful in his statement.)

USA Today reported that Aerosmith sent a cease-and-desist letter to halt the use of their hit "Dream On." The newspaper reported that Neil Young, The Rolling Stones, and Elton John has sent a similar letter as well. Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider asked Trump to not play their song "We're Not Gonna Take It" at rallies, according to USA Today.

We'll have to wait and see if Rihanna achieves results, or if one of her songs will be heard at another Trump rally. After all, the 2020 presidential election is already around the corner.