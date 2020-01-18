It seems Rihanna's latest romance has taken a bow. Rihanna and boyfriend Hassan Jameel reportedly split after almost three years of dating, a source revealed to Us Weekly, on Friday, Jan. 17. (E! News confirmed the breakup, also via an unnamed insider, later the same day.) Photos of Rihanna and the Saudi businessman showing some serious poolside PDA in Spain first hit the web in June 2017, and Us reported at the time that they'd been "hooking up for a few months." Bustle reached out to reps for Rihanna and Jameel, but did not receive an immediate response.

The pair generally kept their relationship private, but in a candid June 2019 conversation with her Ocean's 8 costar Sarah Paulson for Interview magazine, the Grammy winner opened up a bit about her personal life. "I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me," she revealed of her commitment to self-care, during the chat. "It was like, 'I need to make time for this.' Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well. I'll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar we now have the infamous 'P,' which means personal days. This is a new thing."

After Paulson asked the nine-time Grammy winner if she was in love with the billionaire, Rihanna replied, "Of course I am." As for potential marriage plans, at the time the singer responded: "Only god knows that, girl. We plan and god laughs, right?"

After the duo dined with Rihanna's mom and brother at Santa Monica eatery Mason in Aug. 2019, a source told Us Weekly that although the pair was "so different," they "understand each other very well and their personalities mesh." Another insider later revealed an opposites attract scenario to the magazine, adding they were "great together" because Jameel is "serious" while Rihanna is "fun and wild."

Then, in Oct. 2019, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour asked the Fenty Beauty founder if she hopes "to have a baby soon." Rihanna joked about "all the pregnancy rumors," sharing, "I don’t think about stuff like that. But, I don’t know … God's plan."

Following news of the split, E! reported that Rihanna was spotted with A$AP Rocky backstage at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert, honoring the member of A$AP Yams, in New York City on Friday, Jan. 18. (Also attending the event: Rihanna's longtime on-and-off ex-boyfriend Drake.) The outlet pointed out that Rihanna and Rocky previously sparked romance rumors when she appeared in his 2013 "Fashion Killa" music video, and they were reportedly spotted kissing on set between takes. The duo was linked again in 2018, as well as in Dec. 2019 when she attended the rapper's Sweden concert.

News of Rihanna's reported split comes as fans continue to be on the lookout for her long-awaited R9 album.