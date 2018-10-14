On Friday night in Ohio, President Donald Trump praised a famous Confederate general, calling him a "true great fighter and a great general" — the latest controversial statement about the Civil War. On Saturday, though, Robert E. Lee's collateral descendant responded to Trump and called out the president for supporting "an idol of white supremacy and hatred."

The response came less than a day later via a Twitter video from Lee's great-great-great-great nephew, Robert Lee IV, an ordained minister living in North Carolina. A collateral descendent means he's not a direct descendent of the general but rather is indirectly, through one of the general's siblings. Here's what Lee said:

Last night I was disheartened to hear Donald Trump, our president, make comments about Robert E. Lee as a great general, as an honorable man. These were far from the truth. Yet again the president is lying and showing us his true colors. He is showing us that he supports an idol of white supremacy and hatred. Robert E. Lee fought for the continued enslavement of black bodies. It was for state’s rights, yes, but it was for state’s rights to own slaves.

On Friday, Trump recognized some famous Ohians in a speech in Lebanon, Ohio. One of the people he talked about was Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, who was a Union general during the Civil War, and originally from Ohio. But in introducing Grant, Trump heaped praise upon another Civil War general from the Confederacy: Lee.

