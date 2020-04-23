Just in time for warmer weather, one of Meghan Markle’s most beloved shoe brands has launched its first-ever sandal collection with not one, but two silhouettes.

The brand, known for its washable and flexible weave, has been seen on many an occasion on Meghan Markle during her tenure as Duchess and beyond. The brand’s latest endeavor has all the same qualities. What’s more, Rothy’s entire selection, from its ballet flats and bags — and, now, its sandals — is crafted sustainably, striving for zero waste. The thread is made from plastic bottles and 100% recycled materials. The pieces are also knit in a 3D mold, which creates less waste than a typical cut-and-sew manner.

Both styles, the Triple Band and the Knot, retail for $115 and are sold in black, red, tan, and bright blue, with a little navy and hot pink mixed in. Both slip-ons, they’re just the thing to throw on this summer with everything from a sundress to denim cutoffs. And, in Rothy’s staple weave, they’ll probably be among the most comfy shoes you’ll own as well.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.