Whether she's on the red carpet or taking Archie for a walk in his stroller, Meghan Markle's outfits are praised and recreated by people all over the world. The Markle effect has been documented by shopping experts and fans alike, as any item that the Duchess of Sussex wears is bound to sell out quickly.

There's Markle's Self-Portrait dress, which she wore to Christmas Lunch with the Queen. It sold out almost immediately after her appearance. Then, Markle wore a gorgeous and glam Ralph & Russo black gown with feather detail and sheer elements for her official engagement photos, and several brands rushed to produce similar formal looks.

Fortunately for her fashion-obsessed fans, Markle's style is pretty easy to copy. She tends to favor attainable brands like Everlane, Aritzia, and Barbour, and their pieces, from shoes to outerwear, are readily available for people to shop.

Below, find all the affordable Meghan Markle looks that you can copy ASAP.

Skinny Jeans

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While at the Invictus Games, Markle rocked a classic American sportswear look with high-rise jeans and a classic tote bag, both from Everlane.

Courtesy of Everlane

Everlane High-Rise Skinny Jean ($68)

A Roomy Tote

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Out and about with Prince Harry carrying a sharp and sophisticated bag.

Courtesy of Everlane

Everlane Day Market Tote ($165)

A Basic Black Belt

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle accessorized a black top and tan skirt with a shiny black belt from Aritzia.

Courtesy of Aritzia

Aritzia Babaton Amos Dress Belt ($38)

Linen Dress

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

While in Australia in January 2019, Meghan Markle chose a perfect summertime linen dress from Reformation.

Reformation Danni Dress ($218)

Casual Kicks

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Sportier days in her Australia tour called for her favorite pair of Veja sneakers.

Veja Esplar Logo Sneakers ($120)

Little Black Dress

Scott Barbour/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During her 2018 trip to Australia, Markle went classic with a little black dress from Club Monaco and a traditional trench coat on top.

Club Monaco Kaytee Dress ($229)

Printed Dress

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

While in Africa in Fall of 2019, Markle chose a navy-and-white printed dress from Club Monaco.

Club Monaco Odhette Dress ($269)

Denim Jacket

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

While visiting South Africa with Prince Harry, Markle kept it casual with a denim jacket from Madewell.

Madewell The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash ($118)

Jumpsuit

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Markle slipped into an easy, yet tailored, black jumpsuit from Everlane when attending an event for mothers2mothers in South Africa in 2019.

Everlane The Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit ($120)

Trench Dress

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

South Africa also brought with it a trench dress from Banana Republic (the second time Markle has stunned in this particular dress style).

& Other Stories Belted Linen Trench Mini Dress ($119)