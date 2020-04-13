The coronavirus outbreak may have delayed Clare Crawley's Bachelorette season indefinitely, but thankfully ABC is gearing up to deliver some of that classic Bachelor drama — with a musical twist — in the network's upcoming spinoff Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart. The cast is made up of aspiring musicians all looking for love and a way to jumpstart their career as an artist. And while all of them are talented, Rudi is one Listen To Your Heart contestant you'll want to keep an eye on. Read on to learn more.

Who Is Rudi?

According to her ABC bio, Rudi is 24 years old and hails from San Antonio, Texas. She's been single for about seven months — which is apparently the longest she's ever been single — and is determined to make a musical and romantic connection on the show. She admits to having a "crazy side" from time to time and wants a man who is able to handle the strength and confidence that she brings to the table.

What Kind Of Music Does Rudi Make?

Rudi's bio also says that she's a demo music recorder with a focus on R&B and pop. She frequently posts videos of her smooth, sultry voice on social media, and is no stranger to big crowds: she once performed in front of 20,000 people as an opening act at Lollapalooza. Being on TV in front of millions of people should be a breeze, right?

What's On Rudi's Instagram?

Rudi's Instagram shows she's very close with her family. When her grandmother died last March, Rudi posted a heartfelt message about their special bond and how much she meant to her. "I just wish she could've stayed a little longer to watch me do [what she's] always wanted me to do," Rudi captioned the post. "I love you more than life, grandma."

If Rudi is able to put some of that raw love and emotion into her singing, we could very well have the very first Listen To Your Heart winner on our hands.