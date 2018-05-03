At first, it may sound like the former mayor of New York City just spilled the beans on Trump and his alleged hush agreement with an adult film star. But when Rudy Giuliani revealed Trump reimbursed Michael Cohen for the Stormy Daniels payment, he wasn't ratting him out. The exchange of money, Giuliani told Fox News' Sean Hannity, was "perfectly legal" and in no way violated campaign finance laws. Still, the admission could be problematic for the president. Trump, for the record, has said he didn't know anything about the $130,000 payment to Daniels, but has acknowledged that Cohen represented him in a case related to her.

During the interview on Wednesday, Giuliani told Hannity:

It's not campaign money. No campaign finance violation. They funneled through a law firm and the president repaid it.

He didn’t know about the specifics of it as far as I know, but he did know about the general arrangement, that Michael would take care of things like this ...

That was money that was paid by his lawyer, the way I would do, out of his law firm funds or whatever funds, it doesn’t matter. The president reimbursed that over a period of several months.

More to come ...